State Intervention Drives Colombia To Third-Worst Economic Freedom In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Fraser Institute released its Economic Freedom of the World 2025 report, which shows Colombia falling from 86th to 94th out of 165 jurisdictions.
The Fraser Institute is a Canadian public policy think tank known for its rigorous economic research. The institute measures government size, legal system and property rights, sound money, international trade freedom, and regulation.
Colombia's drop reflects rising public spending, costly legal processes, inflationary money policy, trade barriers, and stringent labor rules.
Government spending grew significantly, pushing Colombia to 65th place for government size. High public expenditures have crowded out private investment and strained fiscal health.
In legal system and property rights, Colombia ranked 96th. Investors face complex procedures and high costs for property transfers, which deter business development.
Colombia placed 114th for sound money. Inflation and rapid money supply growth weakened Colombians' purchasing power. The country landed at 103rd in trade freedom.
Political tensions with the United States fueled tariffs and non-tariff barriers that limited exports. In regulation, Colombia held its 65th spot. However, recent labor reforms tightening wage and hour rules offset earlier deregulatory gains.
Regional peers far outperform Colombia. Costa Rica leads Latin America at 14th globally, scoring 7.62 out of 10. Chile ranks 26th with 7.65, and Panama stands at 27th with 7.62.
Peru holds 51st, Uruguay 68th, Mexico 70th, and Brazil 87th-each above Colombia. At the bottom, Argentina rests at 159th and Venezuela at 165th.
Economic freedom correlates strongly with living standards. Jurisdictions in the top quartile average a GDP per capita of $66,434, while the bottom quartile averages $10,751.
Life expectancy reaches 79 years under high economic freedom, compared with 62 years under low freedom. Extreme poverty affects 2 percent of populations in freer economies versus 52 percent in less free ones.
Experts warn that expanding state intervention limits individual initiative and weakens private enterprise. These policies endanger long-term prosperity and widen inequality.
Colombia's slide contrasts with regional efforts to maintain or enhance economic freedom. Chile and Costa Rica advanced their rankings by controlling spending and liberalizing markets.
These actions underpinned stronger growth and attracted more foreign investment. The report calls for comprehensive reforms: reduce government size, streamline judicial procedures, ensure price stability, lower trade barriers, and modernize labor laws.
Without swift policy shifts, Colombia risks further decline, lagging behind dynamic regional peers and sacrificing prosperity gains. Colombia's policymakers face a critical choice.
They can reverse the downward trend by embracing market-friendly reforms or allow interventionist policies to erode competitiveness. The outcome will shape Colombia's economic trajectory and its citizens' future prosperity.
|Country
|Fraser Position 2025
|Fraser Score 2025
|Previous Position
|Change
|Heritage Position 2025
|Heritage Score 2025
| Costa Rica
| 14
| 7.62
| N/A
| N/A
| 37
| 68.6
| Chile
| 26
| 7.65
| 29
| +3
| 18
| 73.2
| Panama
| 27
| 7.62
| N/A
| N/A
| 52
| 64.0
| Peru
| 51
| N/A
| 43
| +8
| 49
| 65.9
| Uruguay
| 68
| 7.06
| 62
| -6
| 27
| 70.2
| Mexico
| 70
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| 62
| 62.0
| Brazil
| 87
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| 117
| 53.0
| Colombia
| 94
| N/A
| 86
| -8
| 84
| 59.0
| Paraguay
| 116
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| 59
| 60.0
| Guatemala
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| 63
| 62.0
| Ecuador
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| 114
| 55.8
| Bolivia
| 116
| N/A
| 106
| -10
| 165
| 44.1
| Honduras
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| 89
| 59.6
| El Salvador
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| 106
| 56.6
| Nicaragua
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| 122
| 54.0
| Dominican Republic
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| N/A
| 57
| 63.0
| Argentina
| 159
| 5.2
| 158
| -1
| 144
| 50.0
| Venezuela
| 165
| 3.02
| N/A
| N/A
| 174
| 27.6
