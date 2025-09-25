Former Fed Chairs, Treasury Secretaries Reportedly Urge Supreme Court To Block Trump From Firing Lisa Cook Here's The Full List Of Signatories

All living former Federal Reserve chairs, along with a group of former Treasury secretaries and White House economic advisers, reportedly urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to block President Donald Trump from firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook while her lawsuit challenging her removal is pending.

“Allowing the removal of Governor Lisa D. Cook while the challenge is pending would threaten Fed independence and erode public confidence,” the legal brief said, according to a CNBC report.

Here's the complete list of signatories.

Former Federal Reserve Chairs:Alan GreenspanBen BernankeJanet Yellen

Former U.S. Treasury Secretaries:Robert RubinLarry SummersHank PaulsonJack LewTimothy Geithner

Former Chairs of the White House Council of Economic Advisers:Glenn HubbardGreg MankiwChristina RomerCecilia RouseJared BernsteinJason Furman

Former Federal Reserve Governor:Dan Tarullo

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: U.S. Jobless Claims Fall To 218,000 Last Week

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.