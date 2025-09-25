Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former Fed Chairs, Treasury Secretaries Reportedly Urge Supreme Court To Block Trump From Firing Lisa Cook Here's The Full List Of Signatories

Former Fed Chairs, Treasury Secretaries Reportedly Urge Supreme Court To Block Trump From Firing Lisa Cook Here's The Full List Of Signatories


2025-09-25 03:17:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

All living former Federal Reserve chairs, along with a group of former Treasury secretaries and White House economic advisers, reportedly urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to block President Donald Trump from firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook while her lawsuit challenging her removal is pending.

“Allowing the removal of Governor Lisa D. Cook while the challenge is pending would threaten Fed independence and erode public confidence,” the legal brief said, according to a CNBC report.

Here's the complete list of signatories.

Former Federal Reserve Chairs:Alan GreenspanBen BernankeJanet Yellen

Former U.S. Treasury Secretaries:Robert RubinLarry SummersHank PaulsonJack LewTimothy Geithner

Former Chairs of the White House Council of Economic Advisers:Glenn HubbardGreg MankiwChristina RomerCecilia RouseJared BernsteinJason Furman

Former Federal Reserve Governor:Dan Tarullo

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: U.S. Jobless Claims Fall To 218,000 Last Week

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN25092025007385015968ID1110112732

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search