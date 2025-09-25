Former Fed Chairs, Treasury Secretaries Reportedly Urge Supreme Court To Block Trump From Firing Lisa Cook Here's The Full List Of Signatories
All living former Federal Reserve chairs, along with a group of former Treasury secretaries and White House economic advisers, reportedly urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to block President Donald Trump from firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook while her lawsuit challenging her removal is pending.
“Allowing the removal of Governor Lisa D. Cook while the challenge is pending would threaten Fed independence and erode public confidence,” the legal brief said, according to a CNBC report.
Here's the complete list of signatories.
Former Federal Reserve Chairs:Alan GreenspanBen BernankeJanet Yellen
Former U.S. Treasury Secretaries:Robert RubinLarry SummersHank PaulsonJack LewTimothy Geithner
Former Chairs of the White House Council of Economic Advisers:Glenn HubbardGreg MankiwChristina RomerCecilia RouseJared BernsteinJason Furman
Former Federal Reserve Governor:Dan Tarullo
