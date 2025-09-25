My Heart Spark P.C. Dba Heart Spark Tech Named Finalist In Octane's 2025 High Tech Awards For Next Wave Award

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) -, a company managed by the MSO Preventive Cardio-Oncology LLC and advancing artificial intelligence-powered cardiology healthcare innovation, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Next Wave Award category at Octane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thriving technology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About My Heart Spark P.C. dba Heart Spark Tech

We are a national virtual health innovation enterprise, providing remote care and building AI-enabled tools to address heart health and risk assessment in everyone, and especially for anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer. Our Founder has made history by having a medical license to practice, supervise, and collaborate on cardiology and internal medicine initiatives in ALL 50 states in the United States plus Washington, D.C.; which means we are uniquely poised to help people nationwide, with a national network of providers led by Dr. Brown. Therefore, we are building this to scale across the nation. We began primarily with self-funding to build deliberately-validating our clinical model, developing operational sustainability, and beginning to put steps in place to protecting our intellectual property. Now, we are poised to scale. Our infrastructure is compliant and multi-state, and our impact is measurable. We operate across three channels: B2B for health systems and digital health partners, B2B2C through organizational collaborations, and B2C for direct clinical engagement. We are seeking strategic relationships-particularly around capital, IP strategy, and visibility-to match the magnitude of our mission. Innovation in healthcare must be actionable, equity-driven, and ready for scale. We invite you to join us in building the future of cardiovascular care-one heartbeat at a time, powered by innovation, access, and scale.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.