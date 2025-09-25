U.S. SPACE FORCE AND CATALYST ACCELERATOR CALL ON SMALL BUSINESSES TO ADVANCE AI/ML INTEGRATION IN DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Catalyst Accelerator Opens Applications for Its 16th Cohort

Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catalyst Accelerator, powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory/Space Vehicles Directorate and The United States Space Force, is currently seeking US-based small businesses with innovative dual-use Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Implementation & Integration tools.

The Space Force Delta 7 (DEL 7) will serve as the official Problem Sponsor for the Spring 2026 Cohort.

Official Problem Statement:

Tasking, Collection, Processing, Exploitation, and Dissemination (TCPED) describe the phases of the execution of an intelligence requirement. The DEL 7 architecture was built to execute the production line with each squadron focused on a specialization in the process. Today, the requirement is primarily manually acted upon, with some automation inserted along the TCPED production line.

DEL 7 requires an Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Orchestrator to automate the activities throughout the enterprise from tasking the appropriate collection entities to providing customers with the final reports. The Orchestrator will apply AI/ML, in concert with operator's and analyst's expertise and tradecraft, transform data into predictive insights, informing decision-making through modeling, simulation, and visualization. Further application of AI/ML and Tradecraft will enable tipping and queuing internally to DEL 7 and other organizations and agencies.

This will enable Joint leaders to anticipate responses and enable future decisions and actions with a higher degree of confidence. By transitioning to a "man on the loop" approach, we will accelerate decision cycles and close the kill chain/web more effectively.

Topics of Interest



Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Implementation & Integration



Crawlers and Scrapers: Automated tools for gathering data from repositories.



Mod/Sim/Vis Tools: Tools for modeling, simulation, and visualization of data and scenarios.



Data Analytics Tools: Tools for processing, analyzing, and extracting insights from data.



Tipping and Queuing Tools: Tools that will search across intelligence disciplines to determine if there are opportunities for multi-discipline collection of data for more robust analyst insights and reporting. Dissemination Tools: Tools for generating reports and disseminating analysis results to relevant stakeholders.

The Catalyst Accelerator Government Lead, Murtaza Kamal, shared his excitement for the upcoming cohort:“I'm thrilled to kick off our Spring cohort focused on leveraging AI/ML models to revolutionize our operations. We'll be working on everything from orchestrating data gathering and analysis to generating actionable insights and supporting sophisticated modeling and simulation environments. While we can perform these tasks manually or with standalone applications, true leadership in AI and competition with our peers demands a more streamlined, efficient approach. I can't wait to see the innovative solutions this new cohort will bring to the table to vastly improve our current processes and workflows.”

The 3-month AI/ML Orchestrator (#CAAMO) Accelerator will kick-off on January 12, 2026, and will be held in-person at Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, CO. Six to eight companies will be selected to join the accelerator, where they will benefit from the guidance of government and commercial Navigators, senior leaders, and expert consultants. Through the program, participants will gain critical connections across government and industry, helping them showcase their technology and strengthen their prospects for securing government contracts. The #CAAMO Accelerator will conclude with a Demo Day event attended by government and commercial stakeholders.

The Catalyst Accelerator will be holding a virtual“Ask Me Anything” session on October 2, 2025, at 2:30 PM MT to address inquiries related to the current Catalyst Accelerator problem statement along with other general program questions that potential applicants may have. #CAAMO AMA Link:

The application deadline for this Accelerator is October 17, 2025, at 5:00 PM MT. For more information and to apply, visit our website:

About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force's Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado's aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the United States Space Force, and the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams.

