K'taka Govt Accepted Complaint In Dharmasthala Case Deliberately Concealing SC Order: BJP

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) The Karnataka unit of BJP, speaking about the Dharmasthala case, alleged that the Congress-led government in Karnataka has accepted the complaint by the group against temple authorities deliberately concealing the Supreme Court order in this regard.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Thursday: "The Congress-led Karnataka government is itself facilitating a systematic conspiracy to run organized propaganda against the Hindu religious and spiritual center, 'Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala,' in an attempt to diminish the prestige of the shrine. It has now been revealed that the government accepted a complaint from the 'skull gang' and formed an Special Investigation Team (SIT), deliberately concealing the Supreme Court's order."

Vijayendra stated: "The Supreme Court had dismissed the public interest petition filed by the skull gang on May 5, 2025. However, concealing this fact, the government accepted a complaint based on a fabricated narrative and, bowing to pressure from radical leftist ideologues, acted to form the SIT. This is a clear violation of the Supreme Court's order."

"The Supreme Court dismissed the petition as“not in public interest but motivated by publicity, money, private and political malice,” exposing those attempting to create a conspiracy," Vijayendra stated.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara should immediately apologize to the Supreme Court. At the same time, they should admit that they were participants in the conspiracy against Dharmasthala and seek forgiveness from the people of the state, Vijayendra charged.

"We have consistently alleged this conspiracy, and even Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has acknowledged it. Against the backdrop of this organized scheme, we continue to demand an NIA investigation into the Dharmasthala matter. The BJP will continue its fight until those who orchestrated this conspiracy are brought to justice," he stated.

Vijayendra has also shared the order copy of the Supreme Court stating, "Styling this writ petition as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) only besmirches its nobel object. It is not a PIL in the true sense but one which can also be termed as as "Publicity Interest Litigation", "Paisa Interest Litigation", "Private Interest Litigation" or "Political Interest Litigation.""

The development is likely to stir a huge controversy in the state. The petitioners while giving complaint to the police and filing petition before the magistrate court in Belthangady have allegedly concealed this development to authorities. Following the complaint, the Karnataka government formed an SIT and extensive excavation of alleged burial sites was taken up. The proceedings led to heated debate on social media, arguments and counterarguments, and took communal turn.

The SIT authorities, protected complainant Chinnaiah, known as mask man, presented a skull to the authorities and claimed that he had buried thousands of dead bodies of women, girls, children and elders in Dharmasthala. He claimed that the women and girl's bodies clear bore the signs of sexual assault.

The SIT later arrested Chinnaiah for allegedly misleading the SIT. Presently, he is lodged in Shivamogga prison. He has recorded again recorded statement before the local court.