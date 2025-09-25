QC Participates In Public-Private Sector Dialogue Forum
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) participated in the Public-Private Sector Dialogue Forum, organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, yesterday.
The Chamber was represented by QC Board Members Mohamed bin Mahdi Al-Ahbabi, Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al-Misnad, Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Ansari, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Obaidli, and Shaheen bin Mohamed Al-Muhannadi.
In his remarks at the opening session, Eng. Ali Al-Misnad underscored the importance of dialogue between the public and private sectors in supporting the development of the private sector.
He stressed the need to clearly define the concept of improving the business environment, explaining that it comprises two main aspects. He noted that the first relates to the measures undertaken by ministries to enhance the business climate through digital transformation, streamlined procedures, and other initiatives.
The second, he added, involves projects and opportunities offered to the private sector, enabling its participation alongside the government sector in driving growth and contributing to the gross domestic product, in line with the National Development Strategy 2024–2030.
