Survey Reveals Robust Public Support For Better Alternatives To Help Reduce Smoking

The survey found that 78% of respondents agree that adult smokers in all countries should have access to better alternatives to continued smoking. Approximately three-quarters (74%) believe that encouraging people who smoke to switch to these products can help improve public health.

Alarmingly, current policies in many countries stand in the way of allowing legal-age adults to switch to scientifically substantiated better alternatives. Approximately three-quarters of respondents (76%) expressed concern that decisions are being made based on ideology rather than science and facts. Almost 8 in 10 (78%) would like their governments to first consider the science behind smoke-free alternatives-and how these products have reduced smoking rates in other countries-before imposing restrictions. This sentiment is particularly strong in countries where all or some of these products are banned, including Argentina (83%), Brazil (82%) and India (94%).

“Progress matters. Countries that embrace smoke-free products have seen declines in cigarette sales and smoking rates,” said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer of Philip Morris International.“There is strong demand globally for governments to adopt fact-based policies that keep pace with innovation and deliver better outcomes for society.”

Around three-quarters of the survey respondents (76%) are very or somewhat concerned that decisions are being made based on ideology instead of science and facts.

Nearly 9 in 10 (87%) say it is very or somewhat important for governments to make public health decisions based on science instead of ideology.

Six in 10 (58%) agree it is wrong for governments to ban or severely restrict the sale of less harmful alternatives while cigarette sales remain legal. Agreement in countries that have banned all or some smoke-free products stands at: Argentina (61%), Brazil (61%), and India (73%).

Six in 10 (61%) also agree it is a public health failure that 29% of the global adult population lives in a country where all or some smoke-free alternatives are banned.

Four in five (80%) believe public health organizations have a responsibility to share all available evidence on smoke-free alternatives rather than selectively citing data.

Just over three-quarters (77%) of respondents outside Sweden think their country should follow Sweden's approach to smoke-free alternatives. More than 8 in 10 (82%) legal-age smokers in countries where all or some smoke-free products are banned would like the opportunity to buy them legally.

Today, more than 190 million smokers1 in more than 20 countries-nearly one in five globally-have no legal access to a range of smoke-free products, even though cigarettes-the most harmful way to consume nicotine-remain widely available. In many of these countries declines in smoking rates have stagnated despite advertising bans, high excise taxes, plain packaging, and a complete flavor ban on cigarettes.

Povaddo fielded the survey among adults aged 21 and older between September 11 and 17, 2025, in 9 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The sample size was 9,040 (approximately 1,000 per country).

