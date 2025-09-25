Swiss Parliament Demands Greater Transparency In Pricing Of Food
The Senate reached its decision by 21 votes to 18, with no abstentions. The Senate committee that had studied the issue had requested that the initiative be rejected. However, the Senate voted to approve a motion by Maya Graf of the Green Party. The House economic affairs committee can now draw up a bill.
The initiative was submitted by former Green Party parliamentarian Isabelle Pasquier-Eichenberger back in 2022. She had criticised the fact that food prices were rising for consumers. At the same time, however, the amount that farmers received for their products had remained the same or even fallen in recent decades. This was unsatisfactory for both sides.
Pasquier-Eichenberger therefore called for the market monitoring already provided for in the Agriculture Act to be defined more precisely. While the House committee and later the House of Representatives itself backed the demand, the Senate committee for economic affairs refused to give its approval.
This content was published on Nov 23, 2023 Switzerland may be a“high-price island” when it comes to the cost of food, but despite food prices rising globally, it has proved largely immune.Read more: Why Switzerland is resistant to food-price inflatio
