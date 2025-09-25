Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Knightley: If You're Questioning The Fed's Thinking, You're Not Alone


2025-09-25 02:11:57

(MENAFN- ING) The US Federal Reserve is now cutting interest rates, and it's signalling there could be two more reductions this year. But, given that growth in the States is pretty good and unemployment is low, you could be forgiven for questioning the central bank's motives. ING's James Knightley, though, says the Fed is sensing that things might be shifting and perhaps not enough attention is being paid to a weakening labour market.

