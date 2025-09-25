Former USGBC Marketing Leaders Launch Bold Branch Collective To Help Companies Win In The $1.8 T Green Building Market

Bold Branch Collective logo

- Nora Knox, Co-founderWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The green building industry is booming, projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030-and product manufacturers and service providers now have a partner with deep expertise to help them capture this growing market. Bold Branch Collective, a full-service marketing agency founded by former U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) marketing leaders, launched today. The agency helps companies turn sustainable innovation into business growth and lasting environmental impact through strategic marketing, product positioning, and industry alignment-driving specification, visibility, and market adoption.“Winning in the green building industry requires more than great products and services; it takes industry insight, credibility, and a clear marketing strategy,” said Taryn Holowka, Co-founder, Bold Branch Collective.“Through Bold Branch Collective, we help companies amplify their sustainability leadership and reach the right decision-makers.”“We see significant potential for product manufacturers and service providers in the green building industry,” added Ashley Katz Zusman, Co-founder, Bold Branch Collective.“Green building products and services are essential to successful sustainable projects, yet we have found that project teams don't always know where to find them. By helping companies connect with the right audiences, Bold Branch Collective is unlocking a largely untapped market-benefiting both the projects and the broader push toward a greener built environment.”With the launch of LEED v5, WELL, and tightening ESG regulations, manufacturers and service providers face urgent new demands for transparency, data, and credible sustainability claims. Bold Branch Collective helps translate technical compliance into compelling marketing, ensuring companies aren't just compliant-they're competitive in a rapidly evolving market.Bold Branch Collective's approach combines technical knowledge of green building standards with hands-on marketing execution to maximize impact and industry recognition.“The next era of green building will be defined by companies that not only deliver sustainable products and services but also communicate their impact with clarity and credibility,” said Nora Knox, Co-founder, Bold Branch Collective.“At Bold Branch Collective, we help bridge the gap between innovation and market adoption. At the end of the day, our work is about making sure innovation in sustainability translates into real-world change-lower carbon, healthier people, stronger communities.”For more information about Bold Branch Collective, or to schedule a consultation, visit boldbranchcollective or email us at ... .About Bold Branch CollectiveBold Branch Collective is a marketing and communications agency specializing in green building and sustainability. We offer deep LEED expertise, technical accuracy, and strategic marketing to help clients stand out in the green building industry. We don't just advise-we execute campaigns, PR, and thought leadership that resonates. The result: clients aligned with green building, positioned as industry leaders, and connected to the right decision-makers for long-term business growth and environmental impact. Visit us: boldbranchcollective and follow us on LinkedIn .LEEDis a registered trademark of the U.S. Green Building Council. WELLTM is a trademark of the International WELL Building Institute.

