'Soul Of Jatadhara', First Track From Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha's 'Jatadhara' Released

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 25 (IANS) The makers of directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal's eagerly awaited bilingual supernatural thriller 'Jatadhara', featuring actors Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, have now released 'Soul Of Jatadhara', the first track from the film.

The 'Soul Of Jatadhara' sets the tone perfectly for the film. Its immersive blend of traditional music and divine elements immensely transports audiences into the world and soul of Jatadhara. The beats are extremely intense, the song gels well with the movie's tonality, and the chanting of Om Namah Shivaya in the beginning evokes a sense of divinity.

Composed and sung by Rajeev Raj, Soul Of Jatadhara brings raw energy with spiritual depth, perfectly reflecting the essence of the film.

Jatadhara features Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and an ensemble cast in what promises to be an unforgettable clash of good vs evil, of light vs darkness, of human will vs cosmic fate.

Zee Studios South, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link of the released track.

It wrote, "Experience the essence of power, faith & sacrifice with the Soul of Jatadhara. Witness #Jatadhara in theatres from Nov 7th 2025 in Telugu & Hindi. #JatadharaOnNOV7"

The film, a bilingual, is being made in Telugu and Hindi and will feature Sonakshi Sinha in the role of an antagonist.

A teaser that the makers had released some days ago shows a fascinating supernatural world of which Sonakshi Sinha is a part. The teaser describes her character as the darkness created by greed. We are then introduced to Sudheer Babu's character which we learn was born from sacrifice. We get to catch a glimpse of some important scenes including one in which a person is seen slitting his throat. The teaser gives away the plot saying, "Witness the epic battle between greed versus sacrifice, of evil versus human." It ends by giving us a glimpse of an intense action sequence between Sonakshi and Sudheer.

Jatadhara, which has triggered huge expectations among both fans and film buffs, has been produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, Nikhil Nanda and co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora.