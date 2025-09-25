Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 Morocco Leads In Africa's Data Center Expansion With 55% Of Future Power Capacity
Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This database product covers the African data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 121 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 49 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Key Market Highlights
- Morocco dominates the upcoming data center market in Africa with almost 55% of the total power capacity. Teraco (Digital Realty), Vantage Data Centers, Open Access Data Centres (OADC) and Africa Data Centres rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Africa. The existing data center capacity in Africa is over 500 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 1.7 GW.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (121 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Etix Casablanca #1 or DC1.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (49 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Africa data center market database include:
- 21 Century technologies Africa Data Centres Airtel Africa (Nxtra) Angola Cables Business Connexion CipherWave CityNet Telecom Cloud Exchange (DimensionData) Cloudoon CWG PLC Digital Parks Africa Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion) ECC Solutions EcoCloud-G42 EgyptNetwork Equinix Etisalat Etix Everywhere (Orange) Excelsimo Networks Global Broadband Solutions GPX Global Systems Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers Internet Initiative Japan Internet Solutions ZA (Dimesionsion Data part of NTT) inwi ipNX IXAfrica Kasi Cloud Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group Maroc Telecom Medallion Communications (Digital Realty) Medasys MSTelecom MTN Multipla N+One Datacenters NTT & Dimesnsion Data Onix Data Centres (African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM)) Open Access Data Centres (OADC) Orange Business Services PAIX Paratus Rack Centre Raxio Group Raya Data Center Safaricom Telecom Egypt Telekom Kenya Teraco Vantage Data Centers Vodacom Business
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
