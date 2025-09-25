SNAP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
Snap and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On August 5, 2025, the Company announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a deceleration in advertising revenue growth due to“an issue related to our ad platform, the timing of Ramadan and the effects of the de minimis changes.”
On this news, the price of Snap's shares fell from a closing price of $9.39 per share on August 5, 2025 to $7.78 per share on August 6, 2025, a decline of about 17.15% in the span of just a single day.
The case is Abdul-Hameed v. Snap, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-07844.
