Michael Eisenga, CEO Of First American Properties, Addresses Economic Crossroads: How We Got Here, Where We Are, And The Road Ahead

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, WI, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a detailed and candid analysis, Michael Eisenga, CEO of First American Properties, has issued a statement highlighting the complex factors behind the current economic climate and offering a strategic perspective on the path forward for American business, consumers, and policy makers.

"To understand where we are today, we must look back to the series of events that brought us here," said Michael Eisenga. "By late 2019, the U.S. and global economies were already slowing. The COVID-19 pandemic then ushered in an unprecedented era of global shutdowns, disrupting supply chains, halting production, and laying off port and logistics workers - all while the demand for goods remained high."

The U.S. government responded by injecting over $7 trillion into the economy via PPP loans, direct payments to workers, and business subsidies. While necessary at the time, due to faulty Government policies to begin with, the result was a massive infusion of fiat currency into an economy not producing or importing goods at regular levels. "Prices surged, what we first called 'transitory inflation' was going to turn out to be anything but," Eisenga said.

As businesses reopened, they were met with labor shortages and were forced to raise wages significantly to bring workers back - a move compounded by the inefficiencies of government programs that outlasted their purpose. "Programs meant to last weeks dragged on for years," Eisenga noted. "This prolonged dependency and drove wage inflation to unsustainable levels, especially as union contracts and minimum wage increases followed suit."

Today, the economy is strained. While essentials like housing, energy, and groceries remain non-negotiable for most Americans, discretionary spending has sharply declined . In response, businesses are seeking aggressive cost-cutting solutions - through automation, AI, and innovation, with labor hour reductions being a natural consequence.

"Labor remains the single largest cost for most businesses," Eisenga emphasized. "To stay competitive, companies must adapt. However, fewer hours and eventual job cuts after those fail to meet the needs of contracting margins, mean less disposable income for consumers (those same workers), continuing the downward cycle."

Additionally, asset prices have reached historic bubble levels , a situation Eisenga warns could spark a correction larger than the 2008 financial crisis. "We're not just facing a downturn we're staring down a potential economic reset."

Despite the challenges, Eisenga remains optimistic about a roadmap forward. "We need to return to true market economics - driven by innovation, productivity, and competitive trade policies," he said.

He pointed to recent tariff policies that show early signs of promise: "While I've historically been skeptical of tariffs, what we've seen so far - especially targeted tariffs that encourage reshoring of advanced manufacturing - is beneficial for America. These policies are increasing domestic production while allowing U.S. exports to remain tariff-free in many cases, which will result in expanding foreign markets for American goods."

Encouragingly, recent Producer Price Index data showed a surprising 0.1% decline last month, bucking inflationary forecasts. "It shows that with the right tariff balance, we can control inflation without punishing growth," Eisenga noted.

But he also cautioned against repeating the mistakes of the past: "Tariff revenue should be directed at reducing the deficit , not fueling more unsustainable“give away” programs. The American economy doesn't need more artificial support it needs to be allowed to compete, adapt, and innovate."

