One More Child Appoints New Executive Director Of Community Impact In Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One More Child recently announced the appointment of Philip Whitten as executive director of community impact for the state of Oklahoma. This appointment marks One More Child's expansion of support services into the Sooner State, furthering the organization's mission to reach more families in need throughout the United States and around the globe.

One More Child operates in 29 states and 19 countries serving foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families and survivors of human trafficking.

Thirty-three percent of the Oklahoma population lives in a distressed community with low employment rates, high housing vacancies and significant poverty. One More Child is working alongside local partners with the support and expertise of Steve and Jackie Green, the McLaughlin Foundation, Stand Together, and a network of providers to help families discover a path to social mobility and self-sufficiency.

“We are blessed to have Philip on the ground in Oklahoma City,” said One More Child President and CEO Stephen Robert.“He is a natural relationship builder who leads with passion, expertise and a genuine calling to serve the vulnerable. He's fully committed to the heart of our mission, which is to positively change the trajectory of lives in Oklahoma with a significant impact on future generations.”

Bringing services to Oklahoma is part of One More Child's goal to expand its impact and reach more people in need.“It's not about rolling out shiny new programs or building a bigger organization,” Robert added.“It's simply about providing meaningful and lasting help to one more child and one more family, assuring them they are seen, valued and loved unconditionally.”

Whitten began working with One More Child in 2018 serving in church engagement and development roles. Taking on this new position, he is actively connecting with churches, businesses and community leaders to build relationships and establish strategic partnerships. "It's a tremendous honor to be chosen for this new role,” said Whitten. “There's a real opportunity in front of us to collaborate with some amazing people throughout the great state of Oklahoma as we help those in our communities who are struggling.”

About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 29 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2024, One More Child provided direct services to 271,193 children and individuals while impacting an additional 100,692 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 18 million meals nationally and globally. For more information visit .

