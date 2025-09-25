Pricemds Announced That It Has Entered Into A Senior Secured Credit Facility Of Up To $20 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceMDs, Inc, an innovative healthcare technology and solutions company that significantly reduces medical costs for self-insured employers and their members, announced that it has entered into a senior secured credit facility of up to $20 million funded by BankUnited. PriceMDs was represented by Greenberg Traurig, LLP in the transaction.

Roth Capital Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor for the offering.

About Inc.

provides a healthcare services marketplace platform that connects patients, physicians, surgery centers, and medical imaging facilities to deliver cost-effective medical care. The company's cloud-based solutions enable consumers and employers to access transparent pricing for surgeries, diagnostic imaging, and other healthcare procedures, while helping providers increase patient volume and optimize revenue. approach leverages technology to bring efficiency and transparency to healthcare purchasing, ensuring affordability and accessibility for patients and organizations alike. For more information on please visit .

About BankUnited NYSE: BKU

BankUnited, a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida, with operations in Florida, New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Morristown, New Jersey, and Charlotte, North Carolina. BankUnited provides a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions, and offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms.

BankUnited has established a long-standing record of consistent operating performance, supported by a robust capital foundation and prudent risk management practices. We recognize the importance of trust in banking, and we are firmly committed to upholding financial stability and security, providing our clients with confidence and peace of mind.

Over the past decade, BankUnited has repeatedly been recognized as one of the top performing financial institutions in the country by industry-leading sources. In 2025, we were named as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek, a testament to our strength and stability. Year over year, BankUnited has been ranked as the #1 South Florida Community Banks based on assets by South Florida Business Journal.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH") is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit .

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP, with 49 locations, Our team is recognized by rankings in current Chambers & Partners Guides in jurisdictions and practices around the world, based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients. In addition, Greenberg Traurig is proud to have more lawyers listed in The Best Lawyers in America © than any other law firm, a position we have held since 2008.

