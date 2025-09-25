York Harbour Expands Into Clean Energy Exploration Through Strategic Hydrogen Asset Acquisition

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) -(the "" or "") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement (the "") with 1502757 B.C. Ltd (the ""), for the acquisition of a portfolio of highly prospective hydrogen assets located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada (the "").

These assets position York Harbour at the forefront of the emerging "white hydrogen" exploration cycle, similar to the early days of lithium and rare earth exploration

Hydrogen: A Strategic Exploration Commodity

Natural (or "white") hydrogen is increasingly recognized as a potentially transformative resource in the global shift toward decarbonization. Unlike industrial hydrogen produced from hydrocarbons or electrolysis, natural hydrogen seeps represent a clean, renewable source formed geologically in the Earth's crust.

Key factors driving investment in hydrogen exploration include:



Global policy support for hydrogen as a cornerstone of net-zero energy strategies.

Industrial adoption in steelmaking, chemicals, and heavy transport. Exploration momentum in Canada, Australia, and the U.S., with discoveries attracting comparisons to past "white gold" cycles in lithium and rare earths.







Figure 1 Locations of projects in Canada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Hydrogen Asset Portfolio

The portfolio consists of three strategic hydrogen projects totaling over 36,000 hectares :



Kirwan Hydrogen (Québec, 1,463 ha): 100% owned, road accessible, adjacent to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp's flagship hydrogen discovery in western Quebec.1

Casa Hydrogen (Québec, 5,851 ha): Option to earn 100%; hosts multiple "fairy circles" (Barren patches indicative of natural hydrogen).2 Hearst East & West (Ontario, ~29,000 ha): 100% owned, extensive land position adjacent to Maxx Energy's hydrogen projects in Ontario, featuring widespread "fairy circles".

Blair Naughty, President and CEO of York Harbour Metals, commented:

"This acquisition provides York Harbour shareholders with exposure to an exciting new frontier in resource exploration. Natural hydrogen is being recognized as a critical clean energy commodity, with potential to rival lithium in its importance to the global energy transition. Our projects are strategically located next to some of the most active hydrogen explorers in Canada, giving us immediate relevance in this emerging sector."1







Figure 2 York Harbour's land package is adjacent to QIMC's flagship project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3 Casa Hydrogen has several Fairy Circles identified in satellite imagery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4 The Hearst East and West Hydrogen projects are adjacent to one of Max Power Mining's projects in Ontario and contain numerous Fairy Circles identified in satellite imagery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Transaction Details

The Seller, a private exploration company, is the registered and/or beneficial owner of certain mineral claims located in Quebec (the " Kirwan Claims ") and Ontario (the " Shannon H2 Claims "), as well as a party to an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") for the Casa Hydrogen project in Quebec (the " Casa Project ", and together with the Kirwan Claims and Shannon H2 Claims, the " Assets "). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire the Assets in consideration for paying $100,000 in cash and issuing 800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Shares "), at a deemed price of $0.085 per Share. The Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and 1 day hold period from the date of issuance. In addition, the Shannon H2 Claims are subject to an underlying 1.5% net smelter returns royalty.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Seller has also agreed to assign all of its rights, interest, and obligations under the Option Agreement to the Company, such that the Company will have the option to purchase the Casa Project upon the payment of $86,000 to the original vendors and subject to the terms of the Option Agreement. Prior to exercising the Option, the Company will have the sole and exclusive right to enter on and conduct the mining operations on the Casa Project, as set forth in the Option Agreement.

Blair Naughty, a director and officer of the Company, is also a director and officer of the Seller.

Closing of the Acquisition remains subject to, without limitation, receiving all necessary consents and approvals as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects to complete the Acquisition in the coming weeks.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, developing, and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential. The Company maintains a significant equity position in Firetail Resources Limited, holds an interest in the York Harbour copper-zinc project, and owns the high-grade Bottom Brook rare earth property.

Technical Information

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Alex Bugden P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ").

The information provided herein regarding adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property portfolio being acquired by the Company. The Qualified Person has not verified the information concerning the adjacent properties, and there is no certainty that the same results or mineralization will be obtained on the property portfolio being acquired by the Company. This disclaimer is made in compliance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

