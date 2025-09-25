Recycle Tech Japan To Debut In Tokyo, Advancing Circular Economy Through Recycling Innovation

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 24, 2025 10:13 am - RX Japan is launching Recycle Tech Japan, a new exhibition from November 12-14, showcasing innovations in recycling technologies and circular economy solutions to support sustainable resource management and advance Japan's Circular Economy Goals.

TOKYO, Japan – RX Japan has announced the launch of Recycle Tech Japan, a new exhibition focused on recycling technologies and circular economy solutions, taking place from November 12–14 at Makuhari Messe, alongside Highly Functional Material Week Tokyo 2025 and two other major tech shows, offering visitors access to a broad range of innovations under one roof.

Recycle Tech Japan is designed to address the growing need for sustainable resource management and recycling infrastructure to advance Japan's Circular Economy Goals by showcasing innovations that span the entire recycling ecosystem. The exhibition will bring together material developers, manufacturers, logistics providers, retailers, waste management companies, and municipal leaders to develop practical solutions for recycling and product life cycle redesign.

Exhibitors will represent the full recycling ecosystem, from large-scale projects in materials, chemicals, and carbon to supporting solutions such as ISO-certified equipment, AI-driven design software, and advanced inspection tools. The exhibition will also showcase material recycling machinery-including sorting, crushing, washing, and pelletising systems-alongside cutting-edge chemical recycling processes like gasification, oil conversion, and monomerisation. It will also feature scalable and commercially viable innovations such as AI-powered sorting systems, recycling design software, and integrated scrap collection and processing solutions that make recycling not only sustainable but also economically rewarding. Together, these fields highlight the breadth of technologies driving Japan's circular economy goals.

Hosting Recycle Tech Japan highlights Japan's commitment to integrating advanced technology with environmental responsibility, especially as a country recognised for its technological leadership, urban sustainability initiatives, and progressive environmental policies, and reinforces Tokyo's role as a hub for innovation and environmental leadership.

“We're excited to introduce Recycle Tech Japan as a dedicated space for innovation in recycling,” said Katsutoshi Tsuchiya, show director of RX Japan.“Our goal is to create an environment where businesses, policymakers, and manufacturers can come together to share ideas and develop solutions that make a real difference for the planet and for the industry.”

While Recycle Tech Japan is an independent event, its co-location with Highly Functional Material Week Tokyo 2025-the world's largest exhibition for advanced material technologies-will allow visitors to access eight specialised fairs covering advanced films, plastics, metals, ceramics, adhesives, coatings, sustainable materials, and decarbonisation technologies. Additional co-located shows include Photonix (optical and laser technologies) and FINETECH JAPAN (display technologies), creating a comprehensive platform for innovation and cross-industry collaboration. This convergence of industries is critical to developing actionable, scalable solutions for circular manufacturing, carbon neutrality, and waste reduction.

Recycle Tech Japan is still open for exhibitors. It offers a platform to showcase solutions to a highly targeted audience seeking strategies for sustainable manufacturing and resource efficiency. The event is expected to attract professionals from multiple sectors, creating opportunities for partnerships and market expansion.

For visitors, the exhibition provides access to the latest recycling innovations and practical solutions for building sustainable business models. Attendees can also explore co-located shows, gaining insights into advanced materials, optical technologies, and display innovations in one venue.

For more information on exhibition or attending, visit the official website of Highly-functional Material Week.