E-Sam Energy And Fastercapital Collaborate To Power 15,000 Nigerians With Innovative Solar Solutions

Market Opportunity & Problem Statement

Nigeria's energy sector faces persistent challenges, with over 85 million people unserved or underserved by the national grid, particularly in Kaduna State where grid access averages only 2-3 hours daily. The market for off-grid solar solutions is estimated at $14 billion, driven by rising electricity tariffs and fuel costs. Despite growing demand, many rural and peri-urban households lack reliable, affordable energy alternatives. E-Sam Energy addresses this significant market gap by offering integrated solar home systems that combine inverters, charge controllers, and lithium batteries, enabling clean, uninterrupted power access and substantial cost savings.

Startup Solution & Differentiation

E-Sam Energy's all-in-one solar home systems convert sunlight into electricity with built-in remote monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities, ensuring optimal performance and user convenience. By Year 3, the startup targets deployment of up to 3,000 SHS units, serving approximately 15,000 people and generating 10 MW of solar capacity, while saving an estimated $2 million in energy costs and reducing 4,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually. The company's focus on after-sales service, including bi-annual panel cleaning and inverter support, strengthens customer retention and operational sustainability. This unique combination of technology, service, and social impact positions E-Sam Energy as a leader in Nigeria's burgeoning off-grid solar market.

FasterCapital Partnership Value

Through the LaunchUp program, FasterCapital provides E-Sam Energy with tailored mentorship, strategic guidance, and access to a global investor network, accelerating the startup's fundraising and market entry efforts. FasterCapital's rigorous selection process, led by Hesham Zreik, ensures that only high-potential startups with scalable solutions join the program. This partnership enhances E-Sam Energy's credibility and operational capacity, supporting its goal to raise $4 million in capital to expand deployment across Kaduna and other Nigerian states within the next 18 months.

Executive Quotes

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said,“E-Sam Energy exemplifies the kind of innovative, impact-driven startup that fits perfectly within our LaunchUp portfolio. Their integrated solar solutions address a critical gap in Nigeria's energy landscape, and we are excited to support their journey toward market leadership and sustainable growth.”

Enohi Ukpebor, CEO & Founder of E-Sam Energy, added,“Partnering with FasterCapital is a pivotal milestone for us. Their global reach and strategic expertise will accelerate our mission to bring reliable, affordable solar power to thousands of Nigerian homes, improving lives and combating climate change. Together, we are powering a brighter, cleaner future.”

Growth Trajectory & Future Plans

E-Sam Energy plans to deploy 3,000 SHS units by Year 3 and expand to 5,000 units by Year 4, scaling operations beyond Kaduna to states including Delta, Kano, and the Federal Capital Territory. The company aims to create 150 jobs for women and youth by Year 3, reinforcing its social impact commitment. With a $4 million capital raise underway, E-Sam Energy will enhance product development, expand marketing efforts, and strengthen after-sales services to sustain growth and maximize market penetration.

About E-Sam Energy

Founded by Enohi Ukpebor, E-Sam Energy is a Nigerian clean-tech startup committed to delivering innovative solar home systems that provide affordable, reliable electricity to underserved communities. With a focus on sustainability and social impact, E-Sam Energy aims to transform energy access across Nigeria through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric service.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The LaunchUp program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.

