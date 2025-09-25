Endoacustica Launches AI-Powered Mobile Device Protection App For Android And Iphone
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Endoacustica has launched the MDP-X Mobile Device Protection (MDP) app, a next-generation cybersecurity solution powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral analysis. Designed for both corporate and personal use, the application delivers real-time defense against malware, phishing, zero-click exploits, and network-based intrusions, without relying on cloud connectivity.
At the core of MDP-X is the patented z9 engine, an AI-driven system that performs continuous on-device monitoring of operating system behavior, app activity, and network traffic. By analyzing patterns locally, the app detects anomalies associated with rooting attempts, jailbreaking, DNS hijacking, man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks, and malicious payloads delivered via messaging or Wi-Fi. This offline-first approach ensures immediate threat identification even in disconnected or high-risk environments.
The app runs autonomously once installed, automatically scanning for vulnerabilities and issuing instant alerts when suspicious activity is detected. Recommendations for mitigation are provided in clear, actionable terms. No personal data is processed or transmitted externally, ensuring full compliance with GDPR and preserving user privacy.
MDP-X is engineered for seamless integration into enterprise infrastructure. It supports leading EMM/UEM platforms including Microsoft Intune, VMware Workspace ONE, and MobileIron, enabling centralized deployment, automated quarantine of compromised devices, and comprehensive reporting through an advanced IT dashboard.
Its low resource consumption ensures minimal impact on battery life and device performance, making it suitable for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies and large-scale organizational rollouts.
Target sectors include finance, healthcare, government, defense, and e-commerce, where mobile data integrity is critical. In one documented scenario, the app successfully blocked a zero-click MMS exploit by detecting abnormal memory behavior before any data exfiltration occurred, demonstrating its effectiveness against advanced persistent threats.
Free pre-sale consultation and post-purchase technical training are available to all customers, reinforcing Endoacustica's commitment to operational readiness and long-term security resilience.
About the Organization
Endoacustica is a leading European developer of advanced surveillance, counter-surveillance, and digital protection technologies. Headquartered in Italy, the company provides high-integrity solutions to law enforcement, intelligence agencies, corporate enterprises, and private users worldwide. Focused on innovation, discretion, and technical excellence, Endoacustica continues to pioneer secure communication and endpoint protection systems that meet the challenges of modern cyber threats.
