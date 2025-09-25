Ouinex Opens Global Beta For Multi-Asset Trading Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The world's first exchange to unify crypto and traditional finance invites traders worldwide to experience its breakthrough platform

New York NY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ouinex , the next-generation crypto exchange bridging the gap between crypto and traditional finance, today announced the launch of its Open Beta, granting traders worldwide early access to its full ecosystem and groundbreaking trading environment.

Following months of closed beta testing and community-driven refinements, Ouinex now invites all users to explore its platform ahead of its global release. Users can sign up and experience firsthand how Ouinex seamlessly merges digital assets with traditional markets - powered by a unique No-CLOB execution model, a proprietary token launchpad, and the industry's first fully integrated SocialFi feature.

“At Ouinex, our mission is to eliminate the barriers between crypto and traditional finance,” said Ilies Larbi, CEO and Founder of Ouinex .“This Open Beta is a pivotal milestone - for the first time, users can experience not only seamless trading across asset classes but also unlock real value through our SocialFi rewards and ecosystem participation. Every action on Ouinex - trading, referrals, content sharing on social media - fuels our community and pays users back.”

A Unified, Next-Gen Ecosystem

Ouinex's innovation lies in its fully integrated trading infrastructure, enabling:



Multi-asset trading with crypto collateral : Trade forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and crypto derivatives directly from a single wallet.

No-CLOB execution model : Transparent, fair, and manipulation-free - protecting retail traders while institutions compete to deliver the best price.

Proprietary Launchpad: Access token presales and early-stage opportunities from within the platform.

SocialFi Rewards: Earn NEX Points for demo trading, referrals, and social engagement. NEX Points convert into crypto, turning every user into a community growth partner. Upcoming ICO : Ouinex's own token, $OUIX, will soon be available listed, cementing user participation and long-term growth incentives.

This holistic model ensures that traders can not only act swiftly on global opportunities across asset classes but also earn, participate, and invest in the ecosystem itself.

By the Community. For the Community.

From inception, Ouinex has been co-built with its community of investors and traders. Its SocialFi-first approach makes Ouinex more than an exchange - it's a platform where participants share in the platform's success.

“The Open Beta is a turning point,” said Rodolphe Steffan, Founder of InteractivTrading and Ouinex shareholder .“Our community has been waiting for this - to finally trade crypto and TradFi instruments under one roof, while being rewarded for every action. Ouinex isn't just another exchange; it's the future of trading, community-driven and fair.”

Next Steps for Participants

Users can now register at to:



Create an account and explore the Ouinex ecosystem.

Participate in SocialFi quests and earn crypto rewards directly in your Ouinex account.

Gain early access to the Launchpad for upcoming projects. Provide feedback that will help shape the global launch.

About Ouinex

Ouinex is a global trading platform redefining access to financial markets - fusing crypto and traditional assets in a single, seamless ecosystem. With $5.8M raised from over 10,000 active retail traders, and more than 65 million $OUIX tokens sold, Ouinex has already attracted a vibrant community of 45K+ on Telegram and 38K+ on X - pre-launch. Traders can access five major asset classes - spot crypto, crypto perpetuals, forex, indices, and commodities derivatives - alongside its proprietary Launchpad, SocialFi rewards engine, and $OUIX-powered ecosystem. With regulatory coverage across five continents, Ouinex is building the most transparent, fair, and community-driven trading platform worldwide.

Media Contact

