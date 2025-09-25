Law On 'Tariff Board' Published In Official Gazette

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The law on the“Tariff Board” has been published in the official gazette after being ratified by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Supreme Leader, the Ministry of Justice said on Thursday.

In a statement, the MoJ wrote the board is responsible for setting, reviewing the effectiveness, and amending customs tariffs and seasonal tariffs on commercial goods in line with Afghanistan's economic conditions.

It said the law consists of a preamble, three chapters, two sections, and 21 articles, and will be implemented by the Ministry of Finance.

Under the law, the Tariff Board will be chaired by the Minister of Finance and include the ministers of Industry and Commerce, Agriculture, Mines, Economy, Public Health, an authorized representative of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, heads of the National Standards Authority, General Directorate of Intelligence, and representatives from the Chambers of Commerce and Investment, Industries and Mines, and Agriculture and Livestock, the report added.

According to MoJ, the board has the authority to determine, review, and amend customs and seasonal tariffs on commercial goods, as well as decide on preferential tariffs, clearance and bans of import and export items, and prevent dumping by countries or factories.

The law outlines procedures for changing tariffs, clearance and prohibition of exports and imports, implementation of board decisions and their monitoring, decision-making limits, criteria for tariff decisions, and the legal precedence of customs tariffs.

hz/ma