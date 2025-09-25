U.S. Durable Goods Orders Bounce Back in August
(MENAFN) U.S. durable goods orders bounced back sharply in August, rising 2.9% from the prior month, in a surprise rebound following two consecutive monthly declines, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
New orders for long-lasting manufactured goods surged by $8.9 billion, pushing the total to $312.1 billion, the bureau reported. The gain marks the first positive monthly reading in three months and contrasts sharply with July’s revised 2.7% drop.
Economists had widely anticipated a 0.3% decline for August, making the stronger-than-expected rise a notable deviation from forecasts.
"Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, $8.1 billion or 7.9% to $110.2 billion," the Census Bureau stated.
Defense-related orders were particularly robust. Bookings for defense aircraft and parts jumped 50.1%, while nondefense aircraft and parts climbed 21.6% over the month.
Excluding defense, new orders still advanced 1.9% in August. When removing the volatile transportation category, orders rose 0.4%, indicating broad-based strength across the manufacturing sector.
New orders for long-lasting manufactured goods surged by $8.9 billion, pushing the total to $312.1 billion, the bureau reported. The gain marks the first positive monthly reading in three months and contrasts sharply with July’s revised 2.7% drop.
Economists had widely anticipated a 0.3% decline for August, making the stronger-than-expected rise a notable deviation from forecasts.
"Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, $8.1 billion or 7.9% to $110.2 billion," the Census Bureau stated.
Defense-related orders were particularly robust. Bookings for defense aircraft and parts jumped 50.1%, while nondefense aircraft and parts climbed 21.6% over the month.
Excluding defense, new orders still advanced 1.9% in August. When removing the volatile transportation category, orders rose 0.4%, indicating broad-based strength across the manufacturing sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment