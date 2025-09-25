Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Durable Goods Orders Bounce Back in August

2025-09-25 09:36:05
(MENAFN) U.S. durable goods orders bounced back sharply in August, rising 2.9% from the prior month, in a surprise rebound following two consecutive monthly declines, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

New orders for long-lasting manufactured goods surged by $8.9 billion, pushing the total to $312.1 billion, the bureau reported. The gain marks the first positive monthly reading in three months and contrasts sharply with July’s revised 2.7% drop.

Economists had widely anticipated a 0.3% decline for August, making the stronger-than-expected rise a notable deviation from forecasts.

"Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, $8.1 billion or 7.9% to $110.2 billion," the Census Bureau stated.

Defense-related orders were particularly robust. Bookings for defense aircraft and parts jumped 50.1%, while nondefense aircraft and parts climbed 21.6% over the month.

Excluding defense, new orders still advanced 1.9% in August. When removing the volatile transportation category, orders rose 0.4%, indicating broad-based strength across the manufacturing sector.

