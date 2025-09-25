Ukraine's Budget To Save At Least UAH 15B Annually By Cutting Inefficient Programmes Hetmantsev

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to Hetmantsev, over the past seven months, the disbursement of funds within 35 budget programmes has not even started; 20 programmes have been funded at only 20% of the planned level; and 30 programmes – at 50%.

“At the same time, before submitting the budget bill for next year, no conclusions from this have been drawn, as it seems. And it's not even about the fact that a significant resource, UAH 15 billion, is provided for them. We must demonstrate to both society and international partners that we are saving, fighting for the effectiveness of every hryvnia spent, and drawing conclusions from previous miscalculations and mistakes,” Hetmantsev told.

In his words, in wartime conditions, the state should abandon inefficient budget-funded programmes that squander scarce financial resources. Hetmantsev also criticized plans to retain such programmes as cashback or providing UAH 100,000 to creative individual entrepreneurs next year.

“Until real peace comes, this simply should not happen. We should not pretend during war that there is peace in the country,” Hetmantsev stressed.

Commenting on the benefits of Ukraine's draft state budget for 2026, Hetmantsev mentioned its focus on financing the security and defense sector, proposals to increase a number of social standards, and expanding sources of funding for the state treasury through measures to reduce the shadow economy.

“Indeed, this has not yet become a mainstream trend, not all possibilities for bringing the economy out of the 'shadow' have been taken into account, but a very important step in the right direction has been taken. I believe that, when finalizing the draft budget, the projected revenues from this source should be increased,” Hetmantsev concluded.

A reminder that Ukraine's draft state budget for 2026 identifies additional revenues from the de-shadowing of customs, totaling UAH 60 billion, as one of the sources of replenishment of the state treasury.

