Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Attacking Critical Infrastructure In Chernihiv

Russian Forces Attacking Critical Infrastructure In Chernihiv


2025-09-25 09:05:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of the Chernihiv Municipal Military Administration, via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy is targeting critical infrastructure sites in the city,” the post reads.

Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force had issued a warning on Telegram about UAV activity near the outskirts of Chernihiv.

Read also: Three settlements in Kirovohrad region partially without power after drone attack

As previously reported, several communities in the Chernihiv region have been left without power due to Russian attacks.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

MENAFN25092025000193011044ID1110110727

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search