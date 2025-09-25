Russian Forces Attacking Critical Infrastructure In Chernihiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of the Chernihiv Municipal Military Administration, via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy is targeting critical infrastructure sites in the city,” the post reads.

Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force had issued a warning on Telegram about UAV activity near the outskirts of Chernihiv.

As previously reported, several communities in the Chernihiv region have been left without power due to Russian attacks.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force