Silver Powder Industry Research Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Vendors - Heraeus, DOWA Electronics Materials, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Metalor, And Ames Goldsmith

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver Powder Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global silver powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2024 to 2030.

The global silver powder market report consists of exclusive data on 25 vendors. At the 17th SNEC International Solar PV and Smart Energy Conference in Shanghai, Jiangxi Betely New Materials Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Heraeus Photovoltaics. The partnership aims to foster joint innovation through resource sharing, collaborative research, and shared lab facilities, leveraging the Heraeus Photovoltaic Innovation Platform to support the development and testing of new solar technologies.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting is investing in MicroThin, a silver-copper composite for AI servers, tapping into demand for thin, high-conductivity materials in energy-efficient electronics. DOWA Electronics Materials introduced ultra-fine silver powder (< 1?m) for 5G and AI chips, strengthening its role in high-performance and miniaturized electronics.

Fujikura Kasei received FDA clearance for a silver paste in wearable ECG sensors, signaling silver powder's expansion into flexible medical devices and remote healthcare. Johnson Matthey is emphasizing silver's role in aerospace and defense electronics, shifting toward high-purity materials for critical infrastructure and precision sectors. Together, these players align with three core trends, including sustainability, miniaturization in electronics, and emerging medical and defense uses, showcasing a market driven by innovation and specialized applications.

In 2025, DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. announced its Medium-term Plan 2027, outlining strategic initiatives for FY2025-FY2027. A notable focus of the plan is the expansion of sales for existing products, including silver powder, highlighting the company's commitment to strengthening its presence in advanced materials markets.

SILVER POWDER MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The APAC region dominates and holds the largest global silver powder market share of over 47% and shows the highest growth, due to rapid industrialization, expanding electronics manufacturing, and growing renewable energy adoption. The Asia Pacific silver powder market has become increasingly pivotal due to its extensive applications across electronics, photovoltaics, conductive chips, etc. The silver powder helps in creating efficient conductive pathways in flexible electronics and printed circuit boards, which is crucial for the rapidly growing consumer electronics sector in the Asia Pacific. This surge in electronics production, particularly in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India, continues to drive sustained demand for high-performance silver powder formulations.

APAC is also one of the dominating regions in the PCBs market. This is because of the rising application of PCBs in electronic devices and due to the existence of many semiconductor producers in the region. China's silver powder market is driven by rapid advancements across key sectors such as semiconductors, IoT, solar energy, and electric vehicles. According to the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), China now plays a significant role in shaping the IoT, which is growing with the technological footprint of Chinese firms. China is focusing on strengthening its domestic semiconductor value chain, particularly in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools. This has direct implications for the country's silver powder market.

SILVER POWDER MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

The global silver powder market by product type is segmented into fine silver powder, flake silver powder, ultrafine silver powder, and others. The fine silver powder segment holds the largest market share of over 39%. Fine silver powder consists of micro-sized particles with uniform distribution and high purity. Its high conductivity and processability make it a critical material in thick-film pastes, multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), photovoltaic electrodes, and semiconductor packaging. Fine silver powder is widely used in industries that require stable performance in compact and high-frequency circuits.

Fine silver powder serves as the fundamental backbone of the global silver powder market, distinguished by its precisely controlled particle morphology, exceptional purity (>99.9%), and optimal balance between electrical conductivity and sintering behavior. This segment's versatility enables its integration into high-volume manufacturing processes across mature and emerging electronics sectors, establishing it as the indispensable workhorse material for conductive interfaces where performance consistency and process reliability are paramount. Its physical characteristics, including spherical particle shape, narrow size distribution (typically 0.5-10 microns), and high tap density, are engineered to ensure uniform dispersion in paste formulations and robust post-firing conductivity.

INSIGHTS BY FORM

The global silver powder market by form is categorized into micron-scale, submicron, and nanoparticles. The nanoparticles segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period. Silver nanoparticles, with particle sizes below 100 nm (typically 10-80 nm), represent the most advanced segment of the silver powder market, delivering quantum-scale properties that redefine material performance. At this scale, quantum effects yield low sintering temperatures (120-200C), quantum tunneling conductivity, enhanced catalytic activity, and distinct optical behavior, enabling applications unattainable with larger particles.

Though currently lower in volume share, silver nanoparticles show the fastest growth rate, driven by their essential role in printed and flexible electronics. They enable direct-write circuit printing on substrates like PET, polyimide, and paper, and are key to transparent electrodes in foldable OLEDs and touch sensors, offering an alternative to indium tin oxide.

As markets advance toward flexible hybrid electronics, point-of-care devices, and quantum displays, silver nanoparticles evolve from niche material to core innovation platform, driving the next wave of transformation in electronics, healthcare, and energy systems.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER

Based on the end-user, in 2024, the electronics & electricals segment accounted for the largest global silver powder market share. Silver powder serves as the foundational conductive material enabling modern electronics, forming critical pathways in semiconductor packaging, printed circuit boards, and passive components. Its unparalleled electrical conductivity, oxidation resistance, and thermal stability make it indispensable for creating reliable interconnects in increasingly miniaturized and high-frequency devices. This segment consumes the majority of global silver powder production, driven by relentless innovation across consumer electronics, computing infrastructure, and telecommunications equipment.

As digital transformation intensifies across industries and next-generation connectivity standards emerge, silver powder remains irreplaceable for electrical performance and miniaturization requirements, cementing electronics as the dominant and fastest-evolving application segment with sustained high-single-digit annual growth.

SILVER POWDER MARKET TRENDS



Miniaturization in Electronics: Rising demand for ultrafine silver powders is driven by compact, high-performance electronics like smartphones and wearables.

Rising Deployment of Advanced Solar PV Technologies: High-purity silver powders are increasingly used in next-gen solar cells like PERC and HIT, supported by global renewable energy expansion.

Growing Printed & Flexible Electronics: Flexible and printed electronics fuel demand for conductive silver inks in applications like smart wearables and RFID tags. 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing: Silver powders are gaining traction in 3D printing for precise, conductive, and biocompatible components in aerospace, electronics, and dental fields.

SILVER POWDER MARKET DRIVERS



Increase in Demand from Electronics Sector: Silver's superior conductivity and miniaturization capabilities are driving its extensive use in modern electronics and IoT systems.

Growth in Medical Industry: Silver powders are in high demand for antimicrobial medical products such as wound dressings, surgical tools, and diagnostic devices.

Expansion of Renewable Energy Infrastructure: Silver is crucial for solar PV cells and clean energy tech, with global renewable energy growth boosting demand for high-purity powders. Expanding EV & Automotive Electronics: The shift to EVs and advanced automotive electronics is increasing the use of silver powders in battery systems and sensor technologies.

SILVER POWDER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors



Heraeus

DOWA Electronics Materials

Johnson Matthey

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Metalor Ames Goldsmith

Other Prominent Vendors



American Elements

AUTO FIBRE CRAFT

SHOEI CHEMICAL

FUKUDA

Technic

MEPCO (The Metal Powder Company Limited)

Cermet Materials

KAKEN TECH

Chang Sung Corporation

Nanoshel

Novarials

Nippon Atomized Metal Powders Corporation

Safina Materials

Thermo Fisher Scientific

A3DM Technologies

Ronald Britton

Stanford Advanced Materials

Shin Nihon Kkain Tokuriki Honten

