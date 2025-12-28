PM Modi Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighter Parvati Giri In 'Mann Ki Baat' Odisha CM Expresses Gratitude

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Odia freedom fighter and social activist Parvati Giri in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, announcing that her birth centenary will be celebrated in January 2026.

Speaking on the 129th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi stated that the country will be celebrating the 77th Republic Day.

"Whenever such occasions arise, our hearts are filled with gratitude for the freedom fighters and the makers of the Constitution. Our country fought a long struggle for independence," PM Modi said.

He also noted that people from every part of the country contributed to the freedom movement; however, unfortunately, many of the heroes did not receive the respect they deserved for their contributions towards the freedom struggle.

"One such freedom fighter is Parvati Giri ji of Odisha. Her birth centenary will be celebrated in January 2026. She participated in the 'Quit India' movement at the age of 16. After the Independence movement, Parvati Giri ji dedicated her life to social service and tribal welfare. She established several orphanages. Her inspiring life will continue to guide every generation. I pay my tribute to Parvati Giri," stated the Prime Minister.

He called upon everyone to pass on the great legacy of such unsung heroes, both men and women who brought independence to the country, to the next generation.

"It is our responsibility that we do not forget our heritage. We must pass on the great saga of the heroes, both men and women, who brought us independence, to the next generation. You may recall that when we celebrated 75 years of independence, the government created a special website. A section on it was dedicated to "Unsung Heroes."

Even today, you can visit this website to learn about the great personalities who played a significant role in achieving independence for our country, the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called the tribute to Parvati Giri by PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme a matter of pride for the whole state.

Expressing his gratitude, CM Majhi wrote on his X handle, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for paying tributes to Parvati Giri, one of Odisha's great freedom fighters who dedicated her life to serving the poor and the marginalised, ahead of her birth centenary through today's Mann Ki Baat programme.

Remembering the contributions of this 'Agnikanya' of Odisha is a matter of pride for the entire state.”