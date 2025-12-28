Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attacks Over Past Day Damage Houses, Injure One Person In Chernihiv Region

2025-12-28 05:04:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chernihiv Region Police stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that over the past day the enemy carried out strikes on Nizhyn and Koriukivka districts of Chernihiv region.

In the Baturyn community of Nizhyn district, as a result of an attack on a private household, a 77-year-old local resident was injured, and a house and an outbuilding were damaged.

In Koriukivka district, residential houses were damaged in villages of the Mena and Koriukivka communities.



 Read also: Energy workers restore electricity to 50,000 houses in Kyiv region after massive attack

The police added that information about the incidents has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

As Ukrinform reported, on December 25 Russian troops struck a multi-story residential building in Chernihiv. One person was killed and ten people were injured, including three children.

UkrinForm

