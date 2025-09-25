Rising Demand For Gold Resulting In Significant Growth In Gold Mining Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The ever-rising growth of gold is projected to continue during the next decade. A report from Market Research Future said that the North America Gold Mining Market Size is expected to grow from 43.5 (USD Billion) in 2024 to 63 (USD Billion) by 2035. The North America Gold Mining Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 3.424% during the forecast period (2025 - 2035). The report said:“One of the main factors driving the North American gold mining business is the rising demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. Investors are looking for gold as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation as a result of economic concerns and changes in international markets. Furthermore, the demand is rising due to the expanding uses of gold in industries like electronics and healthcare. In addition, the North American region is renowned for its substantial mineral riches, which includes substantial gold reserves mostly found in the United States and Canada. This offers ongoing opportunities for technological development, research, and environmentally friendly mining methods.” It continued:“Environmentally conscious mining methods are becoming more popular in North America, according to recent trends. Laws are pushing businesses to use more environmentally friendly technologies, which lowers their environmental impact and increases operational effectiveness. Gold recycling is also becoming more popular since it promotes sustainability and offers a consistent supply.” Active Companies in the mining industry this week include. (OTCQB: MILIF) (CSE: MILI),(NASDAQ: METC),(NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA),(NYSE American: UAMY),(NYSE: MP).

Market Research Future concluded:“There are opportunities to investigate, such as expanding gold mining in previously unexplored areas and utilizing modern mining technologies, such as automation and data analytics, to increase production rates and safety. Additionally, the logistics of mining operations are becoming easier due to recent advancements in North American infrastructure, such as energy and transportation networks. Additionally, there has been a notable increase in investments from businesses looking to boost their production capacity. Together, these elements represent a dramatic shift in the North American gold mining industry as businesses adapt to changing consumer needs and environmental regulations to secure sustained expansion and financial success.”

Military Metals Corp. (OTCQB: MILIF) (CSE: MILI) ANNOUNCES SOIL SAMPLING PROGRAM AT ITS LAST CHANCE ANTIMONY-GOLD PROPERTY IN NEVADA - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the“Company” or“MILI”), is pleased to announce plans to carry out a soil geochemical survey program at its wholly-owned Last Chance antimony-gold property, located 18 kilometers west of Kinross Gold's Round Mountain gold mine in south-central Nevada. The survey is scheduled to begin on or around September 29th. The purpose of the field program is to follow up on recommendations from the recently completed structural geology field program (see September 9, 2025 news release), with special emphasis on prospective trends that were identified. Last Chance is a historical producer but modern exploration methods have never been applied; the new soil data gathered will be used to further narrow down target areas already identified.

Highlights:



Soil geochemical survey will collect up to 1,000 samples;

Data will be used to fine-tune drill targets examining correlation of structures with alteration and known mineralization;

The grid comprises a 75 foot station spacing along lines spaced 150 feet apart;

Last Chance is an historical mine, having produced 400 tons of material averaging 20% antimony during World War I, and 29 tons averaging 45% antimony in 1939;

Between 1941 and 1942, over 200 tons of stibnite were shipped, with the last reported production comprising 44 tons at between 10-15% antimony, in 1958;

Samples recently taken by Company personnel include 6.66% and 11.61% stibnite, ranging from 0.005% to 11.61% stibnite; Disseminated to massive stibnite is most often found in quartz-carbonate veins and quartz-carbonate flooded metasedimentary host rocks in at least three locations over a distance of 1 kilometer (see also MILI News Release dated June 19, 2025).



Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director stated,“We are in a period of higher demand for defense-related commodities and minerals placing further importance on antimony, it is needed in greater quantities as more countries modernize equipment. Global competition for antimony has increased the need for domestic sources, it is officially listed as a critical mineral in the U.S. which means it gets special attention in policy and planning. Increased government investment into critical minerals has been observed in the form of grants, equity and loans.”

“Soil geochemistry is a cost-effective and often powerful tool in areas lacking abundant outcrop that can reveal subtle geochemical footprints at surface. It provides MILI with a cost-effective way to zero in on potentially buried mineralized systems. At Last Chance, soil sampling will help us further pinpoint the structures and halos that appear to be related to stibnite mineralization, sharpening our drill targets and increasing our chances of discovery. Soil geochemical analysis is an inexpensive method to assist in further honing in on drill targets.”

Results from the geochemical survey will be incorporated with other data gathered on the property, to date, enabling discrete drill targets to be delineated to test both for extensions of known, historically developed mineralized structures as well as others indicated by recent and the forthcoming field work. Samples will be stored securely prior to shipping them to American Assay Laboratories, located in Sparks, Nevada, a roughly three hour drive from the property. All standard Quality Assurance – Quality Control protocols will be implemented to assure accuracy of the results obtained. Management looks forward to releasing and reviewing the results of this forthcoming soil geochemical survey as soon as they become available. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for Military Metals by visiting: .

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) recently announced that it has released and posted to its website at , the following: A Letter to Shareholders from its Chairman and Chief Executive Randall W. Atkins related to the Brook Mine Project, and an updated Technical Report Summary, prepared by Weir International, relating to the Company's Rare Earth Element (REE) exploration target for the Brook Mine.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earth development near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) recently href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="hosted">hoste leaders from across the country at the historical Stibnite Mining District to celebrate the Stibnite Gold Project (the "Project") advancing to development after more than 8 years of rigorous permitting review. Idaho Governor Brad Little, U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Undersecretary Kristin Sleeper, and U.S. Army Major General John Reim were among those who attended and spoke at the event. All the speakers emphasized the Project's pivotal role in America's national security and defense.

"American readiness starts here," said Perpetua President & CEO Jon Cherry. "After years of thoughtful consideration, public feedback, and intensive review, we are ready to secure American antimony. Backed by the financial power of gold production and a plan to provide meaningful environmental benefits to this historical site, today marks a new chapter in American resilience. We could not be prouder of our work to provide urgently needed antimony for our military defense."

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY), operating the only two antimony smelters in North America, recently announced that it will host Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and Director of Commerce, Marta Bertoglio, along with other state officials, at the Company's Thompson Falls, Montana antimony processing facility. The groundbreaking ceremony to be held tomorrow, September 25, 2025, is to kick off its expansion project which is already underway.

The groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow is also the site of USAC's Stibnite Hill Antimony Mine. USAC recently revived the development of this mine, which it has held and maintained the significant mineral rights to for many years. While this event is a groundbreaking by name, the project expansion has been underway with engineering completed and building construction underway for a number of months. USAC is scheduled for the project to be in production by the beginning of 2026.

Locksley Resources Ltd. recently announced it will significantly expand its exploration program at its significantly increased landholding in the Mojave Desert. Earlier this month the company announced the addition of 249 additional claims at the site, which abuts areas currently controlled by MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) , the only Rare Earths producing mine in North America. These new claims bring the company's total landholding to 491 claims encompassing more than 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals.

"The substantial expansion of our landholding within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corner marks a pivotal step in Locksley's growth," said Pat Burke, Chairman of Locksley Resources. He reported that last week brokers and analysts visited the site, affording Locksley an excellent opportunity to highlight both the scale of the tenure, as well as the strategic importance of its position in this area.

