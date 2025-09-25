Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Capricor Stock Rises Pre-Market Over Fresh Hopes Of Deramiocel Approval In Treating Genetic Disorder

Capricor Stock Rises Pre-Market Over Fresh Hopes Of Deramiocel Approval In Treating Genetic Disorder


2025-09-25 09:00:41
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) said on Thursday that it expects to submit fresh trial data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to get its Deramiocel therapy approved in the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The FDA stated in July that it was unable to approve the application for Deramiocel in its current form as it does not meet the requirement for substantial evidence of effectiveness, and expressed the need for additional clinical data.

The company stated on Thursday that it held a meeting with the agency and hopes to submit data from its HOPE-3 clinical trial as part of its current application. Topline data from the trial, which will serve as the additional study requested by the agency, is expected in the fourth quarter.

Shares of the company rose 2% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. 

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN25092025007385015968ID1110110589

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search