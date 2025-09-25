India Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025-2030: Coverage Of 120 Existing And 87 Upcoming Facilities Across 15+ States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The India data center colocation market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 25.24% from 2024 to 2030. The comprehensive market research covers in-depth analysis of colocation demand and supply dynamics, IT power capacity, and rack usage. Insights include existing and future industry landscapes, sustainability status, and cloud operations, alongside a detailed vendor landscape featuring both existing operators like AdaniConneX and newcomers such as Blackstone. The report provides revenue forecasts, pricing trends for retail and wholesale services, and a competitive scenario analysis, catering to real estate, infrastructure providers, and government agencies.

The India data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.24% from 2024 to 2030.

The report offers a transparent research methodology and insights into the colocation demand and supply in India. It presents market size data in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks, along with details of Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity and occupancy levels. The study examines the existing India data center industry landscape with forecasts through 2030, including colocation demand by industry, the status of sustainability, and current and future cloud operations.

It provides snapshots of upcoming submarine cables and third-party data center facilities (120 existing and 87 upcoming, across 15+ states), with comparisons of white floor area and IT load capacity. The report further analyzes colocation market revenue (2024–2030), covering retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing with add-ons, and wholesale pricing trends.

It explores the latest market trends, opportunities, restraints, and prospects, while assessing the competitive landscape, including industry share by IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape profiles existing and upcoming colocation operators based on facility count, white floor area, IT power capacity, and location.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:





What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in India?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in India by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the Indian data center industry? What factors are driving the Indian data center colocation market?

TARGET AUDIENCE



Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate & Government Agencies

THE REPORT INCLUDES:



Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services) Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators



AdaniConneX

Nxtra by Airtel

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

Digital Connexion

Equinix

ESDS

Iron Mountain

Larsen & Toubro

NTT Data

Princeton Digital Group

RackBank

Sify Technologies

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Yotta Infrastructure

Bridge Data Centres

NxtGen Data Centre

Pi Datacenters Other Data Center Facilities

New Colocation Operators



Blackstone & Panchshil Realty

ZR Power

CapitaLand

Digital Edge

Everstone

NES Data

SLG Capital

Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL) VueNow Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Publisher

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

7.3. Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))

7.4. Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by Cities

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry

7.6. Market by Utilized Area

7.7. Market by Utilized Racks

8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investments in the India

8.2. Impact of Ai in Data Center Industry in India Market

8.3. Sustainability Status in the India & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies

8.4. Cloud Connectivity

8.5. Cloud On-Ramps & Investments in the India

8.6. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing & Add-Ons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing & Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers/Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by It Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

12. Quantitative Summary

