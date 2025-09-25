KUNA Concludes English News Writing Course
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Center for the Development of Media concluded on Thursday its English news writing training course with the participation of KUNA employees and participants from the Qatar News Agency (QNA), and the Public Authority for Sport.
The course, presented by Professor of translation at the American University of Kuwait (AUK), Murtaza Mollaei, tackled several important aspects of news writing and journalistic ethics.
The program included theoretical and practical exercises aimed at sharpening the skills of news editors.
Speaking to KUNA, Mollaei affirmed that news editing and translation play an important part in conveying information to the masses.
Whether editing from English to Arabic or vice versa, training media personnel plays an important role in providing accurate news and information, he asserted.
He stressed that such courses help bolster media cadres abilities in both Arabic and English to serve the greater purpose of ethical journalism and accurate methods of reporting news.
The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Center for the Development of Media was established in 1995 with the goal of developing news personnel's journalistic skills. (end)
mdm
