Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal Pack Bromance In New Video From Asia Cup

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal were seen engaging in PDB (public display of bromance) during the recent Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Raghav even took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a video of himself with Bobby. He wrote on the video,“With the LORD @iambobbydeol”.

Bobby reposted the video on his Instagram Story, as he wrote,“Puri duniya ek taraf aur mera @raghavjuyal ek taraf (sic)”. Bobby actually referenced Raghav's viral dialogue from 'The Ba*ds of Bollywood' in which the latter tells Emraan Hashmi,“Akkha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf”.

With the tricolor flying high, the crowd roaring, and the stadium buzzing, Bobby and Raghav joined thousands of fans to cheer on Team India. From the stands to the concourse, the energy was everywhere, with peripheral branding of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix, lighting up the venue. The show's buzz seamlessly merged with the passion of cricket.

The duo joined anchor Sanjana Ganesan mid-innings, bringing the series straight to the pitch while soaking in the cricket fever. In a fun moment, Raghav convinced Sanjana to try the dialogue from the show, swapping Emraan Hashmi for Jasprit Bumrah,“Akkhi duniya ek taraf, aur mera Bumrah ek taraf”.

Speaking about the love for the show and the experience of being in Dubai, Bobby Deol said in a statement shared by the show's team,“If there are two things that really bind Indians, it is their ardent love for Cricket and Bollywood, and we are here to celebrate just that! The fanaticism that is incomparable to anywhere else in the world! To see the show at No.1 in the UAE and then to celebrate that moment with fans at a stadium packed with cricket lovers, it's just surreal. 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' has truly gone global, thanks to Netflix's reach and Aryan's brilliant storytelling”.

Raghav Juyal shared,“The vibe in Dubai is unmatched. Cricket, fans, Bollywood, it all came together in one frame. To see fans celebrate our series alongside India's game is just so exciting! I could never have imagined the love and support we have received here; it's beyond anything we expected. Dubai, you have truly made this celebration unforgettable! This, of course, would not have been possible without the genius of Aryan Khan and letting me be a small part of the huge world that he has created in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. A huge thank you to Netflix for taking our story global and letting audiences everywhere be part of this journey”.

'The Ba*ds of Bollywood' is available to stream on Netflix.