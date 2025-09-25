du first in UAE to enable emergency calling on 5G smart watches
(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, offer full compatibility with 5G-enabled smart watches, including the pioneering introduction of emergency calling features across all compatible smart watch devices. Customers are set to benefit from seamless connectivity and enhanced safety features on their 5G smart watches. The emergency calling capability represents a significant advancement in personal safety technology, allowing users to contact emergency services directly from wearables.
du's new service delivers comprehensive safety and connectivity enhancements for smart watch users, featuring direct emergency calling capabilities that provide immediate access to emergency services from compatible devices, full 5G network compatibility ensuring optimal performance on 5G-enabled wearables, and seamless integration across du's robust network infrastructure for smooth, uninterrupted connectivity. du continues to invest in network infrastructure to support the growing ecosystem of connected devices.
du's new service delivers comprehensive safety and connectivity enhancements for smart watch users, featuring direct emergency calling capabilities that provide immediate access to emergency services from compatible devices, full 5G network compatibility ensuring optimal performance on 5G-enabled wearables, and seamless integration across du's robust network infrastructure for smooth, uninterrupted connectivity. du continues to invest in network infrastructure to support the growing ecosystem of connected devices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment