Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
du first in UAE to enable emergency calling on 5G smart watches

2025-09-25 07:33:05
(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, offer full compatibility with 5G-enabled smart watches, including the pioneering introduction of emergency calling features across all compatible smart watch devices. Customers are set to benefit from seamless connectivity and enhanced safety features on their 5G smart watches. The emergency calling capability represents a significant advancement in personal safety technology, allowing users to contact emergency services directly from wearables.
du's new service delivers comprehensive safety and connectivity enhancements for smart watch users, featuring direct emergency calling capabilities that provide immediate access to emergency services from compatible devices, full 5G network compatibility ensuring optimal performance on 5G-enabled wearables, and seamless integration across du's robust network infrastructure for smooth, uninterrupted connectivity. du continues to invest in network infrastructure to support the growing ecosystem of connected devices.

