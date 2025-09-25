Smart Communications Positioned As A Leader And Emerging Innovator In The SPARK Matrixtm: Enterprise Information Archiving, 2025 By QKS Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise Information Archiving vendors.

Smart Communications, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced that it has named Smart Communications a 2025 Technology Leader and Emerging Innovator in the analysis of global SPARK MatrixTM: Enterprise Information Archiving, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Arun U , Principal Analyst, QKS Group ,“Smart Communications delivers an enterprise information archiving platform through its SmartHUBTM solution, designed to consolidate, retain, and manage unstructured communications across diverse enterprise systems. The platform provides centralized capture and indexing of emails, collaboration data, instant messaging, and other digital communication channels, ensuring that all records are archived in a secure, compliant, and searchable repository. Its architecture emphasizes scalability and regulatory alignment, enabling organizations to retain high volumes of communication data while maintaining integrity and accessibility over long retention cycles.

SmartHUB's capabilities extend beyond basic archiving by embedding features for advanced search, e-discovery, policy-based retention, and legal hold management. It employs metadata-driven classification and indexing to support rapid retrieval of archived content, which is particularly critical for compliance audits, litigation support, and regulatory inquiries. In addition, SmartHUB integrates with downstream governance and compliance tools, enabling organizations to enforce policies consistently across communication channels and reduce operational overhead in managing complex regulatory requirements. The platform's support for hybrid and multi-cloud environments provides enterprises with deployment flexibility, while its roadmap focused on tighter API integrations, enhanced AI-driven content analysis, and automation of compliance workflows further strengthens its value proposition. This comprehensive approach has positioned Smart Communications among the Leaders in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Information Archiving.” Arun added.

QKS Group defines Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) as a modern data management approach that enables organizations to securely capture, classify, and retain digital information from diverse sources, including emails, collaboration platforms, instant messaging, social media, and rich media. Beyond traditional storage, contemporary EIA solutions leverage AI-driven classification, automation, policy-based retention, deduplication, and advanced search to meet regulatory compliance, streamline legal discovery, and strengthen cybersecurity. With cloud-native deployment, integration into broader data governance frameworks, and embedded analytics, EIA platforms now help enterprises not only reduce infrastructure costs but also unlock business value from archived data. Looking ahead, EIA is evolving into an intelligent information hub, augmenting eDiscovery with generative AI, enabling real-time risk monitoring, and supporting decision intelligence use cases by transforming archived content into actionable insights.

Smart Communications has established itself as a trusted provider in the information archiving space by delivering a platform that combines secure retention, rapid accessibility, and regulatory compliance across diverse communication formats. Its ability to unify archiving, discovery, and policy management under a single architecture makes it particularly relevant for enterprises facing increasing regulatory scrutiny, cross-border data governance requirements, and the need for resilient compliance infrastructure.

"Legacy archiving systems were built for a world where storage was expensive, and retrieval was rare. The AI era is flipping that model upside down. Organizations need instant, scalable access to years of communication data to power customer self-service, enrich AI-driven interactions, and train next-generation models. SmartHUB was purpose-built for this reality. By combining efficient storage with high-performance retrieval, we give enterprises the foundation to turn archived communications into active intelligence, fueling better customer experiences and future-ready compliance,” said Simon Tindal, Chief Technology Officer, Smart Communications .

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is the trusted choice for regulated enterprises looking to modernize complex processes and connect with customers in the moments that matter most. Its Conversation CloudTM platform powers frictionless, compliant, digital-first experiences through omnichannel communications, intelligent orchestration, secure data capture, and digital archival. More than 700 enterprises worldwide, including Zurich Insurance, Priority Health, The Pacific Financial Group, and The Bancorp, rely on Smart Communications to reduce compliance risk, boost operational efficiency, lower costs, and accelerate digital transformation. In 2025, the company announced that it will be acquired by Cinven, a global private equity firm, to accelerate international expansion and further scale its platform in regulated markets. Today, with over 30 pre-built connectors, Smart Communications integrates seamlessly with trusted enterprise systems including Salesforce, AWS, Guidewire, DuckCreek, OneSpan, and Pega, and powers more than 60 billion mission-critical customer conversations each year.

