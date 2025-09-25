Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gujarat Village Unrest Over Social Media Post 60 Held

2025-09-25 07:04:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Photo Credit-Gujrat Tourism Website

Ahmedabad – A group of minority community members damaged several shops and vehicles and hurled stones at a village in Gandhinagar district following an objectionable social media post, police said on Thursday.

Police have detained around 60 persons from Bahiyal village under Dehgam taluka for the clash and rioting that took place there late Wednesday night, officials said.

Four shops and five to six vehicles were damaged in the attack, they said.

“A social media post by a Hindu man on the ongoing trend 'I love Muhammad' enraged the minority community which led to the attack,” Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told reporters.

At around 11 pm on Wednesday, a large group broke the shutters of a shop belonging to the person who had put up a status on WhatsApp, which enraged the minority community members. They took out goods from his shop and burnt them, he said.

