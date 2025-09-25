Embracing Change And Innovation, HR Tech 2025 Sets A New Standard For The HR Tech Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2025 Event Delivered Unmatched Energy and Outcomes to a Global Audience of Senior Decision-Makers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Tech 2025 transformed Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas into a hub of innovation for the HR industry, uniting the community under the theme“Be the Change,” with over 400 exhibitors filling the expo hall, including a record number of startups debuting cutting-edge solutions. Attendees from all 50 U.S. states and more than 30 countries worldwide engaged in the event, exploring the latest strategies and solutions designed to help HR leaders drive meaningful change. With content and experiences spanning all aspects of the industry, highlights included the fast-paced Pitchfest competition , where SonicJobs took home the top prize and Spirence placed second.

This year's audience reflected a notable shift toward greater seniority and purchasing influence among HR practitioners. Nearly 90 percent reported having a role in purchasing HR technology, with one in four holding final approval authority. Executive-level participation also increased, with senior vice president and executive vice president of HR roles more than doubling and vice president titles rising 25 percent year-over-year – a reflection of how HR and business leaders have become directly involved in technology decision-making for today's rapidly changing workplace.

Ahead of HR Tech's official opening, on Monday, September 15, HR Executive hosted the first-ever HR Icons Awards evening. From the previously announced finalists , two winners were named in each of the six categories: one for HR teams at large employers, and one for HR teams at smaller organizations, specifically those with fewer than 10,000 employees. Here are the winners:

Team of the Year: Excellence in HR Transformation



Avery Dennison Banc of California

Best Workplace Culture



Dow Sequoia Living

Excellence in Employee Engagement



Dow LRS

Excellence in HR Tech Innovation and AI



Johnson Controls International Fortitude Re

Excellence in Talent Development (Learning & Development)



Marriott Cornerstone

Excellence in Talent Strategy



Bristol Myers Squibb Banc of California

In addition, HR Executive announced Paradox's Immersive Job Previews tool as the winner of the Excellence in HR Tech Innovation award, which is part of the annual Top HR Products competition. Twelve solutions were selected earlier this year as the 2025 Top HR Products . The HR Icons Awards evening also recognized other 2025 award winners, including HR Executive of the Year Donna Morris of Walmart; HR Leader of Distinction Paige Ross of Blackstone; and five Rising Stars: Prerna Ajmera of Microsoft, Drew Howell of Amazon, Mai Lan Nguyen of Schneider Electric, Gabrielle Rodman of Dell and Sarah Tilley of ServiceNow.

“HR Tech 2025 was more than a conference – it was a testament to the power of our HR community. Everyone, from our speakers, exhibitors and attendees, was engaged and excited about what was happening and what was to come. Bringing together thousands of members across the HR technology ecosystem, we saw a significant rise in senior HR leaders and decision-makers – a clear signal that technology strategy is a top priority for organizations,” said Katherine Childress, vice president, HR Community, Media and Events, for Arc network.“This year's theme of 'Be the Change' came to life in every keynote, session and conversation, as leaders look for ways to reimagine the future of work and take action. The excitement we witnessed in Las Vegas makes it clear that the HR tech community continues to lead meaningful transformation.”

HR Tech will return October 20-22, 2026, to Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Updates will be available at .

About HR Executive

Established in 1987, HR Executive is the premier global media company covering strategic issues in HR. Part of the Arc network, HR Executive provides more than 220,000 subscribers with news, content and analysis of global HR trends. HR Executive is where HR professionals go when they need to know, providing in-depth coverage on all facets of human resource management, including recruiting, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, learning and development, employment law, talent management, the latest technologies and more. Visit hrexecutive .

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry's preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive , a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit to learn more.

