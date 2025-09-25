Infisign Launches Iris Authentication As Passwordless Shield From Phishing Attacks

Infisign Logo

- Jegan Selvaraj

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Infisign, a pioneer in AI-powered Identity and Access Management (IAM), today announced its groundbreaking iris authentication technology, a state-of-the-art addition to its solid passwordless security suite.

In an age where even the most vigilant companies are falling victim to advanced cyberattacks, a new defense is necessary.

Recent campaigns involving sophisticated phishing and OAuth token theft have targeted major enterprises like Salesforce, proving that conventional login methods are no longer sufficient.

Infisign's iris authentication presents a formidable defense against these modern threats. By using the unique and unchangeable patterns of the human iris, Infisign's MFA authentication now supplies a level of security that is virtually impossible to duplicate or compromise.

"The password is a relic, and any business clinging to it is exposed," stated Jegan Selvaraj, Co-Founder of Infisign. "Threat actors are actively stealing access tokens and bypassing authentication. With the debut of our iris recognition technology, we are presenting a potent, user-friendly, and highly secure alternative that will reshape the future of enterprise security."

Infisign's iris authentication connects flawlessly with its existing AI-driven IAM platform, delivering a unified and complete security solution.

Key aspects include:

Advanced Biometric Authentication: Infisign's existing fingerprint and facial recognition biometric authentication are now joined by iris scanning.

AI-Powered Adaptive MFA: Infisign's AI Access Assist allows admins to add and remove users via Slack, Teams, and chat interfaces. Moreover, a login from a new device could also trigger a biometric check, while routine activity remains completely smooth and passwordless, which can be reinforced with conditional access.

Intelligent Workflow Automation: Using AI to create custom authentication workflows. Infisign can also connect with Large Language Models (LLMs) through its Model Context Protocol (MCP) for advanced authentication and authorization decisions.

6,000+ API and SDK Connectors : This vast library of pre-built connectors makes it simple to link Infisign to virtually any application, cloud service, or system in the modern enterprise stack.

Zero Trust Design: The system is built on a foundation of Zero Trust, making certain that every user and device is confirmed before being granted admission.

Infisign's iris authentication is the definitive countermeasure. Since verification is tied to a person's physical iris through a scan on their device, no secret or token is ever exposed to the network, where this biometric authentication could be intercepted.

Visit Infisign website to schedule a live demonstration of unphishable security.

Aditya Santhanam

Infisign Inc

+1 (862)3868165

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.