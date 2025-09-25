Micro Investing Platforms Market Report 2025-2029: Fintech Integration, Increased Smartphone Use, And Rising Demand For User-Friendly Apps Drive Business Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.93 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Micro Investing Platform market report include:
- Interactive Brokers LLC SoFi Technologies Inc. Robinhood Markets Inc. State Street Global Advisors Webull Financial LLC Wealthsimple Inc. Acorns Grow Incorporated M1 Finance Greenlight Financial Technology Inc. CommSec Pocket Betterment LLC Moneybox Limited Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Stash Financial Inc. Sharesies Limited Raiz Invest Limited Wealthify Limited Wombat Invest Ltd. Pearler Investments Pty. Ltd.
