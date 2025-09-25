Micro Investing Platforms Market Report 2025-2029: Fintech Integration, Increased Smartphone Use, And Rising Demand For User-Friendly Apps Drive Business Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro Investing Platform Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The micro-investing platform market is on a trajectory of swift growth. Valued at $0.78 billion in 2024, it is projected to expand to $0.93 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 19.3%. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $1.85 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 19%. This growth is spurred by increased financial inclusion among millennials, broader adoption of mobile banking, and a rise in low-cost investment options.

Key drivers for future growth include deeper fintech integration, a preference for intuitive investment apps, and increasing adoption of fractional share investing. Rising financial literacy and the demand for passive income streams also contribute significantly. Innovative trends such as advancements in robo-advisory algorithms, gamified saving interfaces, and personalized investment recommendations are set to redefine the market landscape.

Smartphone proliferation is pivotal to this market growth, offering individuals seamless access to micro-investing platforms. Such access allows users to manage portfolios, receive alerts, and execute transactions promptly. For instance, UK's smartphone ownership reached 71.8 million in 2022, and by 2025, an estimated 95% of the UK population will own smartphones, further fueling market expansion.

Technological advancements, like robo-advisory platforms, are being leveraged by leading market players to boost personalization, automation, and user experience. These platforms harness AI to provide low-cost advisory and portfolio management services. In May 2024, FutureMoney launched a micro-investing app aimed at family wealth building, emphasizing generational investment through fractional shares and round-up investments.

In February 2024, CRED Private Limited acquired Kuvera Money Private Limited to bolster its wealth management offerings. Kuvera, a provider of direct mutual fund investments, enhances CRED's platform by incorporating comprehensive financial products.

Key players in this evolving market include Interactive Brokers LLC, SoFi Technologies Inc., Robinhood Markets Inc., State Street Global Advisors, and Wealthsimple Inc., among others. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth. Regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, with countries like Australia, China, India, and the USA under focus.

Report Scope

The report elucidates the largest and fastest-growing areas within the micro-investing platform sector, offering readers insights into how these relate to broader economic and demographic landscapes. Essential factors like technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer behaviors are thoroughly examined.

The document provides an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size, segmentation, regional and national distributions, competitive landscape, market shares, and forward-looking strategies. The historic and projected market growth is outlined by geography, with detailed explanations of defining market dynamics.



Types: Web-Based; Mobile-Based.

Components: Software; Services.

Deployment Modes: On-Premises; Cloud.

Applications: Robo-Advisory; Portfolio Management; Financial Planning. End-Users: Individual Investors; Financial Institutions; Wealth Management Firms.

Companies Featured: Include giants like Interactive Brokers LLC, SoFi Technologies Inc., Robinhood Markets Inc., among others.

Geographies Covered: Extensive coverage including countries like Australia, Brazil, USA, China, Germany, and key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Timeframe: This report encapsulates a five-year historical perspective and a ten-year forecast horizon.

Data and Delivery: Market data is relayed via comprehensive ratios, GDP linkages, and per capita expenditures, supported by Excel dashboards and available in multiple formats including PDF and Word. All sourced data comes with end notes ensuring thorough referencing.

Key Attributes