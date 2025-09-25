CBI Starts Probe Into Alleged FCRA Violation By Sonam Wangchuk

MENAFN - IANS) Leh, Sep 25 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started an inquiry into alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) involving institutions founded by Ladakh-based educationist and climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk, officials told IANS here.

“The investigation into FCRA violation by Sonam Wangchuk has been going on for some time as a preliminary investigation, but no FIR has been registered in this case so far,” an official said.

Sonam Wangchuk has told reporters that about 10 days back, a CBI team had arrived in Leh and had told him that there was a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concerning possible FCRA violations at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL).

He added that the CBI team told him that he had not taken clearance under FCRA to receive foreign funds.

“We export our knowledge and raise revenue. In three such instances, the CBI team said we had violated FCRA,” Wangchuk said.

The MHA issued a statement on Wednesday, blaming Sonam Wangchuk for instigating the youth to violence while he himself chose to break the fast on September 24.

Lt Governor, Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta said in a statement that the violence was stoked by miscreants by instigating youth.

Gupta said the security forces had to fire in self-defence when the mob torched a CRPF vehicle and intended to burn alive the jawans inside the vehicle.

Authorities had to impose curfew as Leh witnessed its worst violence on Wednesday. Unruly mobs pelted stones at the security forces, torched a CRPF vehicle, burnt the BJP office and the office of the Leh Apex body and even smashed the vehicle of the Director General of Police (DGP), S.D. Singh Jamwal, who, however, escaped unhurt.

The situation was peaceful, but tense in Leh town on Thursday as the main market remained deserted. The local administration has called in reinforcements from the ITBP to augment the strength of the security forces.

In Leh market, shops were shut as Section 163 of the BNSS has been imposed, banning gatherings of five or more people as unlawful.

BJP IT cell in charge, Amit Malviya said on X,“Anarchist Sonam Wangchuk first incited mobs on 10th Sept, and with Congress's help, he set Leh on fire on 24th Sept. His actions have been anything but peaceful. What he preaches on national TV and what he practices are poles apart.”

Earlier, Malviya posted videos in which Congress councillor Smanla Dorjey Norboo is telling the media that he would go to the BJP office and lead the stone pelters even if thousands of CRPF troops were deployed in Leh. The Congress leaders addressed that press conference in Leh on September 23.

Amit Malviya had said on X,“On 23 September, during an official press conference convened by Congress, opposition leaders at the LAHDC Leh, Congress Councillor Smanla Dorjey Norboo declared: You may deploy thousands-or even lakhs-of CRPF and register any FIRs under any sections of law against me. But I will still go to the BJP office; I will lead the stone-pelting. I will enter their office and throw stones at them.”

“The press conference was addressed by INC leaders including Councillor Tsering Namgyal (the INC's 2024 parliamentary candidate), Tundup Norboo Cheeta (Councillor, Phyang), and others. This statement was made one day before the Leh protest. Video 2: Congress Councillor Smanla Dorjey Norboo is clearly visible in this video near the BJP Head Office in Leh-just moments before our office was set on fire. The Congress hand behind the Ladakh violence is undeniable.”