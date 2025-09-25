Issue Of Equity And Total Voting Rights
|No. of Shares
|Current Holding
|Percentage of Issued Share Capital
|Joanna Santinon
|4,919
|77,663
|0.13
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 59,738,204. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
