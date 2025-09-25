Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Suspect gets detained in UK following cyberattack on European airline systems

2025-09-25 05:45:04
(MENAFN) A man has been arrested in the UK by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in connection with last week’s cyberattack on airline systems that caused widespread delays across major European airports, the agency reported on Wednesday.

The NCA said the probe focuses on the September 19 incident, which affected flights at Heathrow and other European airports over the weekend.

“NCA officers, supported by the South East (Regional Organised Crime Unit) ROCU, arrested a man in his forties in West Sussex yesterday evening on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences,” the statement said.

Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, added that the suspect has been released on conditional bail, noting that the investigation is still in its early stages and ongoing.

“Cybercrime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK,” Foster said.

The EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) confirmed on Monday that the incident was a “ransomware attack” targeting Collins Aerospace, the company that provides check-in systems for airlines worldwide.

