Egypt, US Affirm Partnership, Stress Coop. For Regional Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 25 (KUNA) - Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Bader Abdelatty and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed on Thursday their commitment to enhance cooperation across various fields to serve the interests of both peoples and support stability in the region.
According to a statement by Egypt's Foreign Ministry, the two ministers met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's high-level segment, where they underlined the depth of the strategic partnership binding Egypt and the US.
Abdelatty conveyed President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi's appreciation for the efforts led by US President Donald Trump to secure an immediate end to the war in Gaza, referring to the September 23 Arab-Islamic-US summit, which he described as positive.
He stressed the need for intensified joint efforts to stop the bloodshed and prevent attempts to displace Palestinians.
The ministers also discussed the situation in Sudan following the September 24 meeting of the International Quartet, added the statement.
Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's firm position supporting efforts to resolve the crisis in a way that preserves Sudan's unity, sovereignty, institutions, and national resources.
The two sides agreed to maintain close coordination and consultation within the framework of the strategic partnership and to continue dialogue in the coming period. (end)
