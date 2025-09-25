National CACFP Association Celebrates A Year Of Advocacy, Education, And Community Impact In FY25

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA), a leading national organization supporting the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community since 1986, released its FY25 Year in Review, highlighting its ongoing impact in advocacy, education and community-building.NCA continued to champion policies and initiatives that expand access to the CACFP and ensure nutrition security for families. Over the past year, the association mobilized more than 10,600 advocates, which resulted in 3,200 actions taken, 7,700 letters sent to Congress, and 470 responses submitted to the USDA. This level of engagement ensures that the voices of providers and families are heard on Capitol Hill, influencing policies that directly impact access to healthy meals for children, older adults and adults with disabilities.Fostering connection among CACFP operators remained central to NCA's mission. In FY25, the organization supported 2,700 members and engaged a network of 106,798 organizations, reaching 173,000 eNews subscribers and connecting with 20,000 social media followers. By building this powerful network, NCA helps providers exchange resources, ideas and best practices. This work ensures that no one feels isolated in their efforts to serve nutritious meals, whether they are in a small rural community or a large urban center.Education and professional development were also a major focus. NCA awarded 41,000 Continuing Education Units, welcomed 2,300 attendees to the National Child Nutrition Conference, expanded its library of educational resources to 600 and has now supported 1,000 professionals in earning CACFP Child Nutrition and CACFP Management certifications. These opportunities strengthen the skills and confidence of the CACFP workforce. They also ensure that providers gain recognition for their expertise and dedication.NCA members consistently express appreciation for the association's support. One member shared,“I want to thank NCA for all of the work you do in advocacy, all of the trainings and great information that you share with your members. Over the years I have used a lot of your resources to train our sponsored day care providers and it has helped me tremendously!” Another added,“It's nice to have a community that is in your corner and can answer questions. The training materials are an absolute blessing. I supply my providers with all of them that I can.”From advocating for policies that protect access to meals, to creating a national community of support, to delivering professional growth opportunities, NCA's FY25 milestones demonstrate the organization's enduring commitment to strengthening the CACFP and empowering the providers who make nutrition possible for millions each day.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

