Kazakhstan And Iran Join Forces To Unlock Potential Of Middle Corridor
At the meeting, it was emphasized that further development of this direction will contribute to strengthening the roles of Kazakhstan and Iran as key transit links in the Eurasian space.
The Iranian side expressed interest in participating in the implementation of road projects on the territory of Kazakhstan, which will allow for the expansion of transport infrastructure and increase the level of transit transportation.
Special attention was paid to the project of a bilateral Agreement in the field of road transport. The parties agreed to hold additional negotiations to coordinate all aspects of the document and its subsequent signing.
A separate block discussed the issue of expanding cooperation between the ports of Astara and Aktau. The parties noted the significant potential for interaction in this area, which could contribute to growth in trade turnover and an increase in the volume of maritime transportation.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue active dialogue and develop practical measures aimed at strengthening Kazakh-Iranian partnership in the transport sector.
The Middle Corridor is a key overland trade route connecting
China and Europe through Central Asia and the Caucasus, offering an
alternative to the northern and southern transport corridors. It
passes through countries like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia,
facilitating faster and more diversified cargo transit. This
corridor is gaining strategic importance for regional cooperation,
economic development, and reducing dependence on maritime
routes.
