Camps International Brings Purpose-Driven Student Expeditions to the U.S.
(MENAFN- Alto ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 24, September 2025 - Camps International, a social enterprise that provides school expeditions for student volunteers in the UAE and worldwide, today announced its expansion into the United States. With over two decades of impact and global experience, the organisation is now introducing its pioneering model of ethical expeditions to U.S. schools, educators and communities.
Since its foundation in 2002 by Stuart Rees Jones, Camps International has collaborated with more than 1,000 schools and positively impacted the lives of over 55,000 young people. The Camps Real-World Studies resources ensure that classroom learning extends into ethical, community-led projects, helping students apply knowledge in ways that build resilience, leadership, and global awareness. Over the past two years alone, student travellers contributed more than 400,000 hours of hands-on project work for communities worldwide.
Sharon Palmer, Managing Director for the UK and Middle East at Camps International, said: “For schools here in the UAE, our expansion into the U.S. reinforces the strength and credibility of the Camps model worldwide. It means the students and educators we work with regionally are part of a truly global community of young people developing resilience, leadership, and social responsibility through ethical travel. As more schools across North America join this journey, the shared impact and exchange of ideas will only enrich the experiences for UAE students too.”
As of May 2024, Camps International has joined the Impact Travel Group (ITG), aligning with other mission-driven brands such as Raleigh International and African Impact. Stuart Rees Jones now serves as CEO within ITG, positioning Camps to inspire more students globally with widened access to inclusive, high-quality school expeditions. Building on this momentum, the U.S. launch will offer:
• School expeditions built around experiential learning and cultural immersion.
• Permanent, locally run camps in Africa, Asia and Latin America focused on immersive community and conservation work.
• Camps International’s Real-World Studies (RWS) links classroom learning to real-world projects, providing teachers with curriculum-aligned resources while helping students build skills, expand knowledge, and become responsible global travellers.
• A commitment to safety and sustainability while equipping students with resilience, empathy and leadership.
Camps International’s U.S. operations will leverage our global infrastructure, local leadership expertise, and decades of social-enterprise experience to bring meaningful, scalable change to educational travel.
