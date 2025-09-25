Renewable Energy Certificate Market Set To Reach $103.2 Billion By 2030

Surge in Clean Power Demand Fuels Global Renewable Energy Certificate Market Growth

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / --According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global renewable energy certificate market was valued at $9.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $103.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2021 to 2030. This exponential growth is driven by the rising demand for renewable power, technological advancements, and increasing regulatory support worldwide.Download PDF Brochure:Renewable energy certificates (RECs) are essential instruments that represent proof that energy has been generated from renewable sources like solar, wind, or hydroelectric power. These certificates are traded in voluntary and compliance markets, enabling companies and individuals to offset their carbon footprint and meet renewable energy goals. 🌍📈 Key FindingsNorth America is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Solar energy accounted for the largest market share in 2020 by energy type.The 0–1,000 KWH segment led capacity-based market share in 2020.Compliance-based usage dominated in 2020, driven by government mandates.🌍 Key Growth DriversThe surge in renewable energy demand remains the primary driver of the renewable energy certificate market. Countries such as India and China are expanding their renewable energy infrastructure rapidly. For instance, India recorded 96.96 GW of renewable energy capacity in 2021, accounting for 25.2% of total installed power capacity. Such developments create significant opportunities for renewable energy certificates, which serve as tradeable proof of clean energy generation .Another factor boosting growth is the rise of green data centers and the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in energy tracking. These technologies enhance transparency in energy production and consumption, making renewable energy certificates more reliable and valuable.Furthermore, global concerns over greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and climate change are pushing governments and businesses toward renewable energy adoption, further fueling certificate demand.⚡ Market RestraintsDespite rapid growth, the renewable energy certificate market faces some challenges. In many developing countries, the lack of regulatory frameworks and low awareness about renewable energy certificates limit adoption. For example, in regions like India and parts of Asia, awareness campaigns and stronger policies are still needed to drive market penetration.In addition, incomplete regulations and insufficiently structured organizations in certain markets slow down progress. Addressing these gaps will be essential for sustaining long-term growth.🌟 Opportunities AheadThe future looks promising for the renewable energy certificate market. The development of green energy tracking platforms, regulatory maturity, and digital innovations are expected to open new opportunities during the forecast period.As companies aim to meet sustainability goals and governments push for carbon neutrality, the demand for renewable energy certificates will rise significantly. The certificates will also gain importance in corporate renewable procurement strategies, especially for multinational organizations looking to offset carbon footprints.Buy This Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):🔎 Market SegmentationThe renewable energy certificate market is segmented by energy type, capacity, end use, and region:By Energy Type: Solar energy, wind power, hydroelectric power, and gas power. Among these, solar energy accounted for the largest share in 2020, driven by declining solar costs and large-scale solar adoption.By Capacity: 0–1,000 KWH, 1,100–5,000 KWH, and more than 5,000 KWH. The 0–1,000 KWH segment led the market in 2020, as smaller capacities are widely used in compliance programs.By End Use: Voluntary and compliance. The compliance segment held the largest share in 2020, as government-mandated renewable portfolio standards drive certificate adoption.By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America currently dominates the global market due to strong regulatory support and established certificate trading mechanisms. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing renewable investments.💼 Competitive LandscapeMajor players in the renewable energy certificate industry include:Central Electricity Regulatory CommissionGreen-e EnergyEnvironmental Tracking Network of North AmericaWestern Area Power AdministrationGeneral Services AdministrationU.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)Defense Logistics Agency EnergyThese organizations are focusing on capacity expansion, acquisitions, and business development strategies to meet the growing demand for renewable energy certificates globally.🦠 Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the renewable energy certificate market. Disruptions in supply chains, labor shortages, and shutdowns in manufacturing industries temporarily reduced demand.However, as economies recover, the emphasis on clean energy and sustainability is regaining momentum. The increasing awareness of renewable power's environmental benefits is expected to drive strong post-pandemic growth.Get a Customized Research Report:✅ ConclusionThe renewable energy certificate market is on a high-growth trajectory, fueled by rising renewable energy adoption, stricter environmental regulations, and corporate sustainability initiatives. With technological advancements in tracking and trading renewable power, the market is expected to expand significantly, reaching $103.2 billion by 2030.As the world shifts toward a low-carbon future, renewable energy certificates will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between renewable energy generation and corporate sustainability goals.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Renewable Energy Certificates MarketRenewable Energy MarketDistributed Energy Generation MarketU.S. Clean Energy MarketClean Energy Infrastructure MarketAI in Energy MarketTidal Energy MarketClean Energy MarketGreen Energy MarketWaste to Energy MarketArtificial Intelligence in Renewable Energy MarketSolar Energy MarketAdvanced Energy MarketWind Energy MarketGreen Power MarketGeothermal Power MarketFusion Energy MarketLiquid Hydrogen Micro Bulking Systems MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

