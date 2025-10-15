Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Real Chemistry Acquires Digital Media Agency Spring & Bond

2025-10-15 07:02:48
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Real Chemistry has acquired Spring & Bond, a digital media agency specializing in healthcare, marking the firm's second acquisition in three months.

Spring & Bond, known for its omnichannel-first approach and data-driven solutions, works exclusively with healthcare organizations. The agency's president and founder, Elizabeth Beringer, will continue to lead the team and report to Kevin Johnson, group president and managing partner of Real Chemistry.

Real Chemistry is redefining the future of media with a focus on precision over scale,” Johnson said.“Our expanded media group offers omni-first precision marketing, which is essential for healthcare marketers aiming for personalized audience messaging. Spring & Bond brings a deep knowledge of the healthcare ecosystem, and advanced data and technology capabilities, enabling our clients to connect more meaningfully and effectively with their target audiences.”

The acquisition follows Real Chemistry's July purchase of Greater Than One. Together, the company's media group now includes more than 250 specialists.

“Joining Real Chemistry enables us to bring even more tools, insights and expertise to our clients,” Beringer said.“Finding a partner like Real Chemistry where the focus on clients, innovation and people match ours is the perfect combination.”

