Johnson & Johnson Battles New UK Talc Cancer Claims Worth £1B After Massive US Verdict: Report
Johnson & Johnson (J & J) is facing its first lawsuits in Britain over claims that its talc-based baby powder causes cancer, expanding a legal battle that has already seen tens of thousands of similar cases in the U.S.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in London's High Court, names J & J and its former consumer arm, Kenvue UK Limited. The law firm KP Law said it is representing more than 3,000 people who believe years of using J & J's baby powder left them battling ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, or other serious illnesses between 1965 and 2023, according to a Reuters report.
The firm alleges J & J's talc contained carcinogenic fibers, including asbestos. J & J has consistently denied those claims, saying its products are safe and asbestos-free. The company said Kenvue remains responsible for talc-related litigation outside the U.S. and Canada. Kenvue said in a statement that J & J's baby powder“did not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer.”
The verdict follows a Los Angeles jury ordering J & J to pay $966 million to the family of Mae Moore last week. She died of mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure, in 2021. The jury had awarded $16 million in compensation and $950 million in punitive damages. J & J, which no longer sells its talc-based baby powder in the U.S., following a 2020 decision, said it would appeal the verdict, calling it“egregious and unconstitutional.”
Earlier this year, a Texas judge dismissed J & J's third attempt to settle its talc lawsuits through a $10 billion bankruptcy plan tied to its subsidiary, Red River Talc.
KP Law said it values the U.K. lawsuit at around £1 billion ($1.34 billion). Unlike in the U.S., the case will be decided by a judge rather than a jury, and punitive awards in England are typically much smaller. Kenvue said it expects the court will conclude its talc-based products do not cause cancer.
Separately, several brokerages raised their price targets on J & J after its third-quarter (Q3) results, setting new estimates in a range of $190 to $222. Argus, Citi, and TD Cowen maintained 'Buy' ratings, while Raymond James kept an 'Outperform', BofA a 'Neutral', Morgan Stanley an 'Equal Weight', and Stifel a 'Hold'. Analysts cited strong quarterly performance, new product launches, and growth prospects from the planned orthopedic spin-off as key drivers behind the revisions.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for J & J was 'bullish' amid a 61% decline in 24-hour message volume.
Some users predicted further weakness in J & J's shares, with one expecting a retreat toward the $185 level during a market selloff, while another anticipated a gap down in the next session.
J & J's stock has risen 35% so far in 2025.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment