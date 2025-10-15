Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: When Will Winter Enter? Check Forecast Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A light chill in the morning air. Though winter isn't official, mornings feel cool. When will winter truly arrive in Bengal? See the full photo gallery for details

The Alipore Met Dept forecasts rain for parts of South & North Bengal on Sat & Sun. This includes Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, the 24 Parganas, and East Medinipur. A warning for light to moderate rain with thunderstorms has been issued.

Coastal districts near the Bay of Bengal will be most affected. Moisture from south-westerly winds will interact with northerly winds, causing weekend rain and thunderstorms.

However, no rain is expected in North Bengal until Friday. The weather will be dry with mostly clear skies. While it won't be freezing, the Alipore Met Dept says mornings will have a light winter feel.

There's no chance of rain in South Bengal until Friday. In coastal districts, the sky might be partly cloudy at times, but it will mostly be clear. Humidity will be high, but it won't cause much discomfort.

According to the weather office, western districts of South Bengal will feel more northerly winds. No major temperature change is expected. Light dew at night and light fog in the morning are possible, making mornings feel a bit chilly.